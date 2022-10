Pax Gate 3 Hours Extended

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, October 3, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Beginning today, Oct. 3, NAS Patuxent River has extended the open hours at Gate 3 from 5:30am to 6pm weekdays. Gate 3 will close on weekends and holidays.

Gate 2 is also open 5:30am to 6pm on weekdays and closed weekends and holidays.

Gate 1 will continue 24-hour operations seven days a week.

For more information on NAS Patuxent River, visit www.facebook.com/NASPaxRiver, www.twitter.com/NASPaxRiverPAO, and https://ndw.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAS-Patuxent-River/ .