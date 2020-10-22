Pax Gate 2 Opens for High-Volume Traffic Only Thru Oct. 27

Naval Air Station Patuxent River’s Gate 2 will be open during the hours of high-volume traffic only (5 am to 9 am and 3 pm to 6 pm) Thursday, October 22 – Tuesday, October 27.

The NAS Patuxent River Gate 2 Pass and ID office remains open during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 6:30 am to 2 pm. Gate 1 remains open for 24-hour access. Gate 2 will be closed Saturday, October 24, and Sunday, October 25, per normal operations.

Drivers should use Gate 1 for entering and exiting the base between the hours of 9 am and 3 pm and 6 pm to 5 am during these dates and weekends.

NAS Patuxent River appreciates the Southern Maryland community’s patience as the installation supports the safety of its personnel and residents.

For questions regarding base access and Pass and ID Office services, visitors can call the Gate 2 Pass and ID office directly at 301-342-3231.