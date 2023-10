Pax Gate 1 to Open Extra Inbound Lane Early Starting Oct. 16.

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, October 15, 2023

Naval Air Station Patuxent River will open Gate 1’s extra inbound lane at 5am starting Monday, October 16.

Gate 1 remains NAS Pax River’s 24/7 gate; opening the extra inbound lane 30 minutes early for rush hour traffic during workdays is aimed at reducing traffic during high-volume travel times.