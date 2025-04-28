Pax CO, County Commissioners to Meet
The commanding officer of Naval Air Station Patuxent River and the St. Mary’s County commissioners will hold a joint meeting at 9am Tuesday, April 29, 2025.
The meeting will be held at the Frank Knox Building, just outside of NAS Pax Gate 2 at 21866 Cedar Point Road.
The meeting will feature discussion on the following topics:
- Encroachment Agreement
- Hogpoint Shoreline Restoration Project on NAS Pax
- Impact of Federal Reductions on NAS Pax
- Defense Communities Infrastructure Program Sidewalk Project Completion
- Return to Work Impact Mitigation: Traffic and Gate Operations
- Comprehensive Plan Update – St. Mary’s 2050: Charting Our Tomorrow
The meeting is open to the public and will be recorded. The recording will air on St. Mary’s government TV Channel 95 as part of the regular commissioners’ meeting replay and will be available for on-demand viewing via our YouTube Channel post-production. Commissioner decisions and related documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs.
Please note the following security measures will be in place for in-person attendees:
- ID checks
- Bag checks
- Sign in at entry
- Escorts to the meeting room
“It’s always a pleasure to meet with our community partners in St. Mary’s County,” said CAPT Douglas Burfield, NAS Pax CO. “These meetings help us to be better neighbors and partners, and to find ways to benefit our community.”
For more details, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1340.