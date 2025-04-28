Pax CO, County Commissioners to Meet

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, April 28, 2025 · Leave a Comment

The commanding officer of Naval Air Station Patuxent River and the St. Mary’s County commissioners will hold a joint meeting at 9am Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

The meeting will be held at the Frank Knox Building, just outside of NAS Pax Gate 2 at 21866 Cedar Point Road.

The meeting will feature discussion on the following topics:

Encroachment Agreement

Hogpoint Shoreline Restoration Project on NAS Pax

Impact of Federal Reductions on NAS Pax

Defense Communities Infrastructure Program Sidewalk Project Completion

Return to Work Impact Mitigation: Traffic and Gate Operations

Comprehensive Plan Update – St. Mary’s 2050: Charting Our Tomorrow

The meeting is open to the public and will be recorded. The recording will air on St. Mary’s government TV Channel 95 as part of the regular commissioners’ meeting replay and will be available for on-demand viewing via our YouTube Channel post-production. Commissioner decisions and related documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs.

Please note the following security measures will be in place for in-person attendees:

ID checks

Bag checks

Sign in at entry

Escorts to the meeting room

“It’s always a pleasure to meet with our community partners in St. Mary’s County,” said CAPT Douglas Burfield, NAS Pax CO. “These meetings help us to be better neighbors and partners, and to find ways to benefit our community.”

For more details, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1340.