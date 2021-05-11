Pathways Scholarship Deadline Is May 15

The deadline to apply for a Pathways Scholarship from The Patuxent Partnership is fast approaching.

The deadline is Saturday, May 15, 2021.

TPP’s Pathways Scholarship Fund will provide financial assistance to a student majoring in engineering at the College of Southern Maryland, to support STEM workforce development at NAWCAD. Funds can be used to pay for tuition, fees, books, and other related supplies.

Students must be a resident of Southern Maryland, be a graduating senior or possess a high school diploma or its equivalent, be enrolled as a full-time student, possess and maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA, with no grade below a B in designated courses (such as Calculus II and Physics) and no grade below a C in other courses.

In addition, students must agree to apply for admission into the Southern Maryland Pathways Program in Engineering (majoring in electrical or mechanical engineering at the University of Maryland A. James Clark School of Engineering, taught at the University System of Maryland Southern Maryland campus in California, MD).

Students will be eligible to receive up to $5,000 per year in scholarship funds for up to two years, providing they continue to meet the eligibility requirements and remain in good standing.

Before you can apply for the scholarship, you must first apply for admission here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

