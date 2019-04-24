Pathways Scholarship Application Open

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Local high school students are invited to apply for The Patuxent Partnership‘s Pathways Scholarship.

The scholarship provides up to $5,500 per year in scholarship funds for up to two years. Two students who are studying engineering, computer science, and cybersecurity at the College of Southern Maryland will earn the scholarship. Applications are being accepted until April 28, 2019.

Students who are granted the scholarship will receive it for two years as long as they continue to meet the eligibility requirements and remain in good standing at the college.

The first eligibility requirement for the scholarship is that the candidate must be a resident of Southern Maryland, in either Calvert, Charles, or St. Mary’s County. Next, the candidate has to be accepted in the Southern Maryland Pathways Program in Engineering, and can be majoring in electrical or mechanical engineering at the University of Maryland A. James Clark School, taught at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, formerly known as the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center. They can also be in a regional undergraduate program for computer science or cybersecurity.

Next, the candidate must enroll as a full-time student at College of Southern Maryland, taking at least 12 credits.

Eligible students must possess and maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA, with no grade lower than a B in designated courses like Calculus II and Physics,and no grade below a C in other courses they are taking at the college.

Apply for the scholarship online today.

Remember, the application deadline is April 28, 2019.

For questions about this scholarship, please contact Chelsea Brown, director of development at the College of Southern Maryland, by email at cbrown1@csmd.edu or by phone at 301-934-7649.

