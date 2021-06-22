Parking Spaces to Be Restriped at Convenience Centers, Landfills

The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation will have contractors working to restripe parking spaces at the convenience centers and at the St. Andrew’s landfill on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. In the event of inclement weather, the work will take place June 24.

The painting should last approximately one hour per site.

Contractors will perform striping at locations in the following order and at the approximate times listed:

St. Andrew’s landfill – work tentatively set to begin at 6 am

St. Andrew’s convenience center – work tentatively set to begin at 7 am

Charlotte Hall convenience center – work tentatively set to begin at 8 am

Oakville convenience center – work tentatively set to begin at 9 am

Clements convenience center – work tentatively set to begin at 10 am

Valley Lee convenience center – work tentatively set to begin at 11 am

Ridge convenience center – work tentatively set to begin at noon

While there will be attendants on-site to help, it is recommended to call 301-475-4200, ext. 3550, for an update on operations before heading to the landfill or any convenience centers June 23.

The department will appreciate your patience and apologizes in advance for any inconvenience.