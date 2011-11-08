January 9, 2017

Park Business Meeting Announced

The next meeting of the Lexington Park Business and Community Association is scheduled for this Wednesday, Nov. 9 starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Social Hall of the Bay District Fire Department.  Anyone interested in the betterment of Lexington Park is encouraged to attend.

Topics for Discussion will Include:

  • Advertising & Revenue Sharing Proposal for Business Association Members through the Lexington Park Leader.
  • The “SmartBiz Tool” for Small, Minority and Women Owned Businesses.
  • Toys for Tots representative Bruce Vandenboss will attend to describe the United States Marine Corps Reserve’s toy collection program for this holiday season.

2 Responses to “Park Business Meeting Announced”
  1. Bob Schaller says:
    November 9, 2011 at 4:23 pm

    Business owners divided on bid to revitalize Lexington Park, see http://www.washingtonpost.com/local/business-owners-divided-on-bid-to-revitalize-lexington-park/2011/11/07/gIQAOTXc5M_story.html?sub=AR and the three Enterprise feature article series on the subject.

  2. Bob Schaller says:
    November 9, 2011 at 4:26 pm

    Lexington Park Micropolitan Area beats all other jurisdictions in the nation as highest income earning city. See slide 2: Lexington Park, Md. Micro Area: $88,444. Folks in this D.C. suburb are among the richest in the country making nearly $90,000 annually, see http://www.foxbusiness.com/slideshow/personal-finance/2011/11/04/ten-cities-with-highest-income-levels-in-us/#slide=1

