Parallels to ’09 Crash of 737Max Predecessor Found

A review of the 2009 crash of a predecessor to Boeing’s 737 Max reveals striking parallels with the recent crashes and suggests, in 2009, there was a failure to focus on contributing factors such as Boeing’s risky design choices and faulty safety assessments, reports The New York Times. The Dutch Safety Board excluded or downplayed criticisms of the manufacturer after pushback from a team of Americans that included Boeing and federal safety officials.

Fears of China’s pneumonia-like Coronavirus prompt Australia to screen flights, reports The New York Times. The new virus has killed six and infected nearly 300 people in China, with confirmed cases in the US, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea. An expert says it can be transmitted by humans.

Military Times reports 11 troops injured after Iran’s strike against al-Asad airbase in Iraq earlier this month. Pentagon officials previously touted that the attack resulted in zero “casualties,” but CENTCOM spokesman Navy Capt. Bill Urban acknowledged Thursday some troops were transported out of Iraq to receive additional medical assistance.

Iran expands support for Taliban, targets US troops in Afghanistan, reports The Washington Times. Afghanistan’s shared border with Iran could set up a proxy battleground, escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran that could undermine President Donald Trump’s pursuit of a peace deal with the Taliban and drawdown of American troops.

ISIS leader “Jabba the Hutt” was captured and taken away in a pickup truck bed, reports Stars and Stripes. The arrest of ISIS mufti Abu Abdul Bari, who has issued religious rulings ordering the execution of scholars and clerics, and especially the photographs of the obese cleric hauled away in the bed of a truck will strike a psychological blow against ISIS, according to terrorism expert Maajid Nawaz. “Gluttony is frowned upon by jihadists. But also, ISIS branded themselves as fighters possessing rare courage and discipline … meanwhile this walrus was their top religious cleric,” he said.

ISNA Reuters reports an Iranian MP is offering $3 million reward for “whoever kills Trump” and said Iran could avoid threats if it had nuclear arms. US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood dismissed the reward as “ridiculous.”

The Navy hit its 2019 enlisted sailor retention targets, reports USNI. The achievement is attributed, in part, to a culture shift on the Navy’s stance on families.

Navy’s newest aircraft carrier named in honor of African American hero of Pearl Harbor, reports Navy Times. During an emotional ceremony in Pearl Harbor, Acting NavSec Thomas Modly honored the legacy of World War II hero Doris Miller by bestowing his name on a future aircraft carrier.

Marking the 60th anniversary of the treaty defining the US and Japan post WWII defense alliance, Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe vows to further bolster Japan’s pact with the US in “outer space and cyberspace,” reports Military Times. The treaty allows tens of thousands of US troops plus warships to deploy from Japan in exchange for US protection of Japan from enemy attack.

A federal jury in Jacksonville, FL, has convicted Capt. John. R. Nettleton, former Guantanamo CO, of obstructing justice in the death of a civilian worker, and of making false statements in the wake of a civilian contractor’s death at the base, reports Navy Times.

New regulations to restrict firearms, base access, and travel for international military students, reports Military Times. Once individual commanders hammer out new restrictions and each of the thousands of foreign military trainees acknowledge the new regulations, a Pentagon official said international students attending US military training would be able to return to their coursework.

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Jan. 20, 2020

New commissary shoppers are unable to access online features, reports Military.com. Newly commissary-eligible veterans and caregivers have been unable to use the MyCommissary portal to register for benefits since Jan. 1. American Forces Travel, the official Morale, Welfare and Recreation travel site, is experiencing similar issues with online accounts for the new patrons, it announced via Facebook earlier this month.

Contracts:

Federal Prison Industries Inc., Washington, District of Columbia, has been awarded a maximum $24,465,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for trousers. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. Locations of performance are District of Columbia, Texas, Alabama, and Mississippi, with a Sept. 30, 2021, performance completion date. Using customers are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital fund. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-20-D-F056).

Transoceanic Cable Ship Co. LLC, Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded an $18,375,084 for a firm-fixed-price modification with reimbursable elements to a previously awarded contract N32205-19-C-3506. This modification provides for the first, six-month option for one cable ship, CS Global Sentinel. This vessel will be utilized to lay and repair cable for the Department of Defense worldwide. Work will be performed worldwide, and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by Dec. 22, 2023. This contract includes a 12-month base period, two six-month option periods, two 12-month option periods, and one 11-month option period. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,500,000; and procurement Navy funds in the amount of $7,875,084 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

