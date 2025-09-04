Panel to Discuss Acquistion Strategy for the Corps

The Patuxent Partnership will hold its next panel discussion on September 10, 2025. The topic: “Achieving Project Eagle: Requirements, Funding and Acquisition Strategy for the Corps.”

The talk is also being presented by the Marine Corps Aviation Association and the Association of Naval Aviation.

The event will be held from 5 to 7:30pm at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Flight Technology Hall at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.

Confirmed:

BGen David Walsh, Program Executive Office, Air Anti-submarine Warfare, Assault, and Special Mission Programs (PEO(A))

BGen Dustin Byrum, Assistant Deputy Commandant for Aviation (ADCA)

Col Thomas Dono, Marine Corps Systems Command’s Chief of Staff

BGen Robert Meade, Programs & Resources (P&R)

Invited:

BGen Timothy Brady, Capabilities Development Directorate (CDD)

