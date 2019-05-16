Overview of CSM Velocity Center to Be Presented

Are you curious about the College of Southern Maryland‘s Velocity Center at Indian Head? CSM invites the community to an information session Thursday, May 23, 2019. The public session will begin at 8:30 am at the Indian Head Pavilion at 100 Walter Thomas Road off Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.

The CSM Velocity Center at Indian Head is a unique facility promoting collaboration between CSM and the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division (NSWC IHEODTD). The CSM Velocity Center is designed as a space for innovation and collaboration for the college, the US Navy, and the community.

Its purpose is to provide professional development for Navy scientists, engineers, and employees to enhance the retention of talent, offer opportunities for entrepreneurship and experimentation, recruit young talent, and build goodwill among the community outside the gate of NSWC IHEODTD.

The CSM Velocity Center dedicates space for Navy research, ideation, and design supporting small learning workshops and seminars, vendors’ showcases, and use of visualization tools while maximizing the technology transfer of dual-use technologies and supporting educational partnerships.

Within this space, CSM also will also host classes such as computer aided design, cybersecurity, digital photography, drones/small unmanned aircraft systems, governmental procurement, social entrepreneurship, and tech transfer entrepreneurship among others.

During a site visit last August by Sen. Ben Cardin, CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy in describing the Velocity Center as a “giant professional playground for innovation” shared her vision of drones flying overhead inside the large structure.

“The goal of the Velocity Center is to provide students a world-class facility surrounded by some of the brightest research scientists in the country,” she said. “Our students will benefit so much from the region’s naval experts who will join in this effort to teach and build a strong local workforce.”

The CSM Velocity Center is a catalyst for workforce development and a small but critical part of the future creative economic development of the town of Indian Head. Its success is dependent not only on the original collaborators CSM and the Navy base, but on the support of the state of Maryland, the town of Indian Head, the Military Alliance Council, and the accelerating activities of Charles County government and Charles County Economic Development.

Working in a spirit of cooperation and support, all of these entities will provide the foundation for the sustainable revitalization of Indian Head and promote wider, regional economic development.

