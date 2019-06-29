Out of the Darkness Walk Coming in October

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown is joining a national effort to reduce the rate of suicide in America by hosting an Out of the Darkness Walk this coming October.

Walking in an Out of the Darkness Walk allows all participants to join the effort with hundreds of thousands of people to bring awareness and funding to the effort by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss.

This year’s walk will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Old State House on the grounds of Historic St. Mary’s City, in St. Mary’s City, MD. Check-in and registration starts at 9 am and the walk will start at 10 am.

For more information about the walk, please contact Cain Sauer at 409-617-8783, or by email at somdwalk@gmail.com.

Online registration ends at noon the Friday before the walk, but anyone who wants to participate can register in person at the walk from 9 am until the walk starts at 10. Registration is free and open to the public, but donations are accepted until Dec. 31.

Because of people who participate in Out of the Darkness Walks, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has been able to set a goal to reduce the annual suicide rate 20 percent by 2025.

As you register, be sure to share the information about the event on all of your social media with #OutoftheDarkness.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit their Leader member page.