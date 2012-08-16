Osprey Lands on Third Aircraft Carrier
When a V-22 Osprey from Marine Tiltrotor Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 22 landed for the first time on USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) on July 19, it highlighted another in a series of firsts for the unique tilt-rotor aircraft.
And although the July 19 landing was a first for a V-22 on Truman, it wasn’t the first time for an aircraft carrier, nor, according to Cmdr. Sean McDermott, the V-22 Joint Program Office (PMA-275) Navy integrated production team lead, will it be the last. He predicted each Navy carrier will soon have V-22s on board.
In March, Ospreys supported flight-deck certification with USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) and returned to the ship two months later to perform dynamic interface testing to gather data to expand the V-22’s current flight envelope, McDermott said.
In addition to this past spring’s CVN integration operations, McDermott said a V-22 recently played a role in USS Abraham Lincoln’s (CVN 72) logistics mission.
In addition to this logistics support function, the V-22 is also uniquely suited for the medevac mission, McDermott said. This was shown in June, when an Air Force V-22 successfully demonstrated an evacuation from an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine off the southeast coast of the United States. The V-22 traveled from Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., to the surfaced submarine USS Wyoming (SSBN 742), a distance of more than 1,300 miles.
While hovering above the submarine, the aircraft lowered a hoist line and simulated evacuating a submarine crewman strapped into a Stokes rescue stretcher. The Osprey then returned to its base in New Mexico.
Source: PMA-275 Public Affairs
