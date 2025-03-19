Ongoing Traffic Signal Work on 235, Great Mills Road

The Maryland State Highway Administration is preparing for signal operations enhancements and/or reconstruction at several intersections along Route 235 and Route 246 in Lexington Park and Great Mills.

The adaptive signal technology for these intersection locations include the signals along Three Notch Road from Airport View Drive to Great Mills Road; and Great Mills Road from Three Notch Road to the St. Mary’s Square shopping center entrance.

Expect to see crews on site performing advanced field stakeouts and other preliminary work. Construction varies at each intersection ranging from upgrading communications equipment to new intersection pavement markings.

