On Christmas Eve, Track Santa Around the Globe

Defending North America is the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s #1 priority.

NORAD monitors and defends North American airspace 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. On December 24, NORAD has one additional mission: that of tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way across the globe, delivering presents to children.

This is NORAD’s 67th year tracking Santa, and it’s a tradition the command is proud to continue each year.

The NORAD Tracks Santa website (www.noradsanta.org) launched on December 1. It features Santa’s North Pole Village, which includes a holiday countdown, games, movie theater, holiday music, webstore, and more. The website is available in eight languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Chinese.

Starting at 4am EST on December 24, website visitors can see updates as Santa makes preparations for his flight. Then, at 6am EST, trackers worldwide can call to inquire as to Santa’s whereabouts by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) where they will either speak with a live phone operator or hear a recorded update.

This article was provided by NORAD.

Pictured above: NORAD tracks Santa at Buckley Air Force Base in 2018.