Old Jail Museum Now Open Daily

The Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown is officially open to the public for regular visitation hours.

Interested visitors are encouraged to take a tour of this unique and fascinating historic site. The museum will be open October 1 until October 31, 2020, from 10 am to 5 pm daily, then starting November 1, 2020, from noon to 4 pm daily. The museum will also be open special hours during Leonardtown First Fridays and other town events. Admission is free for all ages.

Staff will be on-hand to showcase the Old Jail and its story. A special exhibit regarding Benjamin Hance, a young African-American man who was held at the Old Jail in 1887 and later killed by a local mob, will be on display. Mr. Hance is the only documented lynching victim recorded in St. Mary’s County.

The Old Jail Museum is one of three sites in St. Mary’s County on the National Park’s Service’s Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, and features stories related to that era. The location also serves as the official Leonardtown Visitor Center.

Numerous safety precautions will be in place for social distancing and sanitization. All guests are required to wear face coverings while inside the museum.

For more information about the Old Jail Museum, special hours, contact information, and updates, go to www.Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum.

The Old Jail Museum is at 41625 Court House Drive, Leonardtown, MD 20650, on the grounds of the courthouse, a short walk from the square.