Okun Takes Command at Rotary Test Squadron

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 · Leave a Comment

LTCOL Aaron Okun addresses the Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21 Blackjacks after assuming command from during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Patuxent River on February 13, 2025. (US Navy photo by Lindsay Wooleyhand)

LTCOL Aaron Okun took command of the Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21 Blackjacks from CMDR Nicholas Green during a ceremony at Naval Air Station Patuxent River last month.

Naval Test Wing Atlantic Commodore CAPT Elizabeth Somerville presided over the ceremony.

“The dedication of HX-21 exemplifies the Navy and Marine Corps’ ethos, and their work remains vital in providing the operational edge our forces need to maintain dominance in any environment,” CAPT Somerville said. “They are the cornerstone in ensuring that future rotary-wing and tilt-rotor aircraft capabilities meet the highest standards for training, combat and support missions.”

LTCOL Okun assumes command after serving as HX-21’s chief test pilot. CMDR Green, who led the squadron since June 2023, will join the V-22 Joint Program Office as an Integrated Product Team Lead.

“I am incredibly proud to take command of HX-21 and continue the remarkable legacy of this squadron,” LTCOL Okun said. “I look forward to working with the outstanding HX-21 team as we continue to deliver vital capabilities to our warfighters.”

“It has been the honor to serve as the commanding officer of HX-21 working alongside the incredible Blackjacks who embody the highest standards of professionalism and excellence,” CMDR Green said. “As I hand over the reins to Okun, I do so with full confidence in his leadership. The future of HX-21 is in good hands and the squadron will continue to soar to new heights, pushing boundaries and ensuring our fleet is always ready for the challenges ahead.”

HX-21 is a component of Naval Test Wing Atlantic, the test wing under the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.

Nicknamed the “Blackjacks,” the squadron provides developmental flight test and evaluation for US Navy and Marine Corps rotary-wing and tilt-rotor aircraft. NAS Patuxent River is home to HX-21 since 1949 where the squadron advances capability and readiness for six families of aircraft including the CH-53E/K, the C/MV-22, the H-1Y/Z, MH-60R/S, and the Presidential Helicopter fleet.

The article was provided by NAVAIR News.