Oct. 29 Weather Cancellations, Closings

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, October 29, 2021

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning through 2 am Sunday, October 31, and a high wind warning through 6 pm Friday, October 29, for St. Mary’s County. Two to 3 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas is possible due to tidal flooding and winds from the east at 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected along the Chesapeake, Potomac, and Patuxent shorelines.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation has dispatched crews to assess roads throughout the county. Residents can verify road closures at https://www.stmarysmd.com/publicsafety/roadclosures.asp. Residents are strongly urged to refrain from driving in roadways with standing water.

Due to the forecast weather conditions, the following closings and cancellations are announced:

Department of Recreation & Parks will close all facilities and programs at 2 pm today, October 29, 2021. Closings include:

Leonard Hall Recreation Center

Margaret Brent Recreation Center

Hollywood Recreation Center

Carver Recreation Center

Wellness & Aquatics Center at College of Southern Maryland Campus

Great Mills Swimming Pool

Gymnastics Center

All outdoor fields, both turf and synthetic

All waterfront parks

All aftercare programs in public schools and at Hollywood Recreation Center

Piney Point and St. Clements Island Museums

Wicomico Shores Golf Course and Riverview Restaurant

All College of Southern Maryland campuses will close early today, Friday, October 29, 2021. The Prince Frederick Campus closed earlier today, the La Plata, Leonardtown, and Hughesville campuses will close at 2 pm.

Online classes and online services will be held and available as scheduled. Essential operations employees scheduled to report to work should follow the direction of their supervisors.

For the latest information about CSM’s inclement weather delays/closings and protocols, visit https://ready.csmd.edu/status/.

The Chesapeake Public Charter School will close at 1 pm today. All other St. Mary’s County Public Schools had a previously scheduled early dismissal for today. All after-school activities are being canceled for today, Friday, October 29.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites are closed Friday, October 29.

Residents should continue monitoring local media outlets for current weather conditions and notifications. For information on St. Mary’s County Government operations and services during this storm, call 301-475-4911 or click here.