Nov. 1 Deadline for Flat Iron Christmas Memories

Share your favorite Flat Iron Farm Christmas memory. Get ready to showcase your creativity in an art contest. Participants of all ages can express their holiday memories at the farm in any medium.

Traditional artwork

3 categories – 10 and younger, 11-18, and adults

2 winning entries from each division will be displayed during the Bubby’s Christmas Farewell

Any medium such as paint, drawing collage, or mixed media, with sizes ranging from 8.5” X 11” to 20” X 24”

Digital artwork

Open to all ages, with two winners

Winning entries will be printed and displayed during Bubby’s Christmas Farewell

Entries must be dropped between 8am and 4pm November 1 at Great Mills Trading Post at 20171 Point Lookout Road in Great Mills.

