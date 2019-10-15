Nominees Sought for Healthy St. Mary’s Committee

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is putting out a call for nominations for the elected positions of HSMP co-chair, HSMP vice chair, and Action Team co-chairs. MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital supports the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership.

A list of current officers is available here. Unfortunately, the following Steering Committee members have served their full-term limit, as laid out in the HSMP bylaws and are not eligible for reelection. HSMP thanks them for their time serving in these roles and look forward to continued work with them in the future.

Dr. Stephen Michaels – HSMP Co-Chair

Lori Werrell – Access to Care Action Team Co-Chair

Tammy Loewe – Behavioral Health Action Team Co-Chair

Andrea Hamilton – Healthy Eating & Active Living Co-Chair

Sue Veith – Healthy Eating & Active Living Co-Chair

Click here for information on these positions and to submit nominations. The deadline for nominations is 5 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

Voting will take place electronically between Nov. 4 and Nov. 22, 2019. You must be a registered member of HSMP to participate in the election. Click here for information on free membership. If you have questions or would like to update your membership information, email stmaryspartnership@gmail.com

For more information and one-click access to a list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its Leader member page.