Nominees Sought for Healthy St. Mary’s Committee
The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is putting out a call for nominations for the elected positions of HSMP co-chair, HSMP vice chair, and Action Team co-chairs. MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital supports the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership.
A list of current officers is available here. Unfortunately, the following Steering Committee members have served their full-term limit, as laid out in the HSMP bylaws and are not eligible for reelection. HSMP thanks them for their time serving in these roles and look forward to continued work with them in the future.
Dr. Stephen Michaels – HSMP Co-Chair
Lori Werrell – Access to Care Action Team Co-Chair
Tammy Loewe – Behavioral Health Action Team Co-Chair
Andrea Hamilton – Healthy Eating & Active Living Co-Chair
Sue Veith – Healthy Eating & Active Living Co-Chair
Click here for information on these positions and to submit nominations. The deadline for nominations is 5 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
