Nominees Sought for Commission for Women Awards

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women will hold its annual Woman’s History Month event March 18 in Lexington Park.

The commission is now accepting nominations for the Woman of the Year and Tomorrow’s Woman awards. Nomination forms can be found here.

To be eligible for the Woman of the Year Award, the nominee must:

Currently reside in St. Mary’s County

Have made a positive impact on the community through volunteer, non-paid service

The nominee’s service must be performed outside of the context of her paid employment

Nominators must:

Notify the intended nominee and obtain their consent for nomination

Submit a completed Woman of the Year nomination form

Submitting a nomination form includes a $30 fee, which purchases a ticket to the Women’s History Month event for the honoree being nominated. Any additional tickets are $30 each.

Submission due date is Friday, February 17.

The nomination form and digital photo must be received by February 17 to be considered.

To be eligible for the Tomorrow’s Woman Award, the nominee must:

Currently reside in St. Mary’s County

Be currently enrolled in high school, grades 9 through 12

Have made a positive impact on the community through volunteer service

Note: The nominee’s service must relate to voluntary work or extracurricular school activities.

Nominators must:

Notify the intended nominee and obtain their consent for nomination

Submit this Tomorrow’s Woman nomination form (parts A and B)

Ensure the nominee completes Part C.

Submitting a nomination form includes a $30 fee, which purchases a ticket to the event for the person being nominated. Any additional tickets are $30 each.

Submit the completed nomination form.

Ensure the nominee’s parent and/or guardian approve and have filled out Part D.

Submission due date is Friday, February 17.

The March 18 dinner will be held from 11am to 1pm at the Bay District Firehouse at 46900 S. Shangri La Drive in Lexington Park, MD.

Tickets may be purchased here.

Call Debra Kane at 301-475-4200, ext. 1680 for more information.

The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women was created to address matters of specific concern to women in the areas of employment, education, health, public office, family, and legal rights.

The CFW Women’s History Month celebrates women’s history, recognizes accomplished women volunteers, and raises funds for the College of Southern Maryland’s Jane Hale-Sypher Scholarship.