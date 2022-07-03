Nominations Sought for Disabilities Commission Awards

St. Mary’s County government is seeking nominations for the 2022 St. Mary’s County Commission for People with Disabilities awards program.

The annual awards recognize individuals and businesses who promote awareness and work to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities.

Awards Categories

Volunteer — Candidate should demonstrate exceptional efforts on behalf of the disabled community volunteering time and energy.

Notable Employer— Candidate should demonstrate exceptional effort in advancing employment and/or volunteer opportunities to people with disabilities.

Care Partner Award— Candidate must be a direct care provider, either paid or volunteer, who advocates for and empowers people with disabilities allowing for increased self-esteem and community inclusion.

Innovative Program — Candidate should exhibit and innovative plan and execute the plan for inclusion for people with disabilities in an area of community life.

Vicki Brown Award (2)

Student Award — A person of any age enrolled as a student in any capacity. Candidate must be a person with a disability who enjoys all aspects of life, is a role model and inspiration for others, and participates in the advancement of barrier free access for all.

Adult Award — A person 18 or older. Candidate must be a person with a disability who enjoys all aspects of life, is a role model and inspiration or others, and participates in the advancement of barrier-free access for all.

Submit nominations by email to Cynthia Slattery. More details are available here.

The deadline for nominations is September 1, 2022.

The awards will be presented during a county commissioners’ meeting in October.

Email St. Mary’s County government Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator Cynthia Slattery with any questions at [email protected].