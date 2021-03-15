Nominations Accepted for LSM Executive Program

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, March 15, 2021

Leadership Southern Maryland‘s LSM Executive Program Class of 2022 nominations process is open. LSM encourages those interested in the program to visit its website for more information.

Leadership Southern Maryland is not your typical leadership development program. As a 501c3 founded in 2008, it leaves the textbooks and theories behind and focus on the unique challenges of the surrounding region — while providing local leaders with an experiential opportunity to collaborate, broaden their knowledge, and expand their leadership capabilities as they directly impact the Southern Maryland community.

When you join Leadership Southern Maryland you gain valuable skills, hands-on experience, a better understanding of the community, and most importantly, connections to over 400 diverse leaders. The Leadership Southern Maryland experience isn’t just for a few months, it’s for a lifetime — which is why the group encourages its graduates to stay involved with the program in order to embolden future innovators, and to work together to create positive change.

There are information sessions scheduled March 16, March 29, and April 5. Register for an information session here.