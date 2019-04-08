Nominating Committee to Select Candidates

The board of directors of Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative has appointed 10 members to the 2019 Nominating Committee, which is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at SMECO’s headquarters at 15035 Burnt Store Road in Hughesville.

The committee will choose a slate of candidates for the five board positions up for election this year. Elections are held to fill one position in Calvert County, two positions in Charles County, one position in Prince George’s County, and one in St. Mary’s County.

The 2019 Nominating Committee members are listed here.

Calvert County: Kimberly Freeland and Terence N. Gibson of Prince Frederick.

Charles County: Joseph L. Gardiner Jr. of La Plata, Edward Holland III of Waldorf, and William B. Young Jr. of Waldorf.

Prince George’s County: Charles E. Clagett of Accokeek and Ernest H. Riess of Brandywine.

St. Mary’s County: Edith M. Bell of Chaptico, George A. Brown of Loveville, and Catherine Brenda Coates of Lexington Park.

SMECO customer-members who are interested in being nominated should complete a Board of Directors Candidate Application. Get a candidate application by contacting Terrie Barringer at 240-528-9747 or Terrie.Barringer@smeco.coop. Finished applications must be submitted to SMECO, Attention: Joseph Densford, Board Attorney, by Friday, May 10, 2019. Applications can be mailed to P.O. Box 1937, Hughesville, MD 20637, or delivered to Terrie Barringer at 15035 Burnt Store Road in Hughesville.

In addition to nominations made by the committee, any 15 or more SMECO members who act together can make other nominations by petition by Friday, May 31, 2019. Members who run by petition should also complete and submit a Board of Directors Candidate Application.

SMECO’s Annual Meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019; however, the election will be conducted by mail and online. Co-op members receive ballots in the mail and can then vote online or return their completed ballots by mail before the meeting. The meeting, which is now strictly a business meeting, will be held at Middleton Hall in Waldorf. Election results will be announced at the meeting, but no voting will occur on-site.

Selection of the Nominating Committee members is in compliance with SMECO’s bylaws. For more information regarding the committee, nominations, and qualifications of directors, refer to Article IV, Sections 4.02 and 4.03, of SMECO’s bylaws. Bylaws may be obtained from a SMECO office or online.

