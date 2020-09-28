September 28, 2020

Noise Advisory: Supersonic Flights in Atlantic Area

Noise

Residents of communities along the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware coastline are advised that potential sonic boom generating events are scheduled to take place on Monday, September 28, 2020, between the hours of 10 am and noon within the Test Track in the Atlantic Warning Area located east of the Delmarva Peninsula over the Atlantic Ocean.

These events could produce a single loud booming noise per flight event that may be heard by nearby residents.

As with all operations, Naval Air Station Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information, call 1-866-819-9028.

