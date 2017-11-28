Night of Engineering Offered at CSM

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 · Leave a Comment

College of Southern Maryland is able to boast a number of partnerships in the community with businesses and organization. One of the most important partnerships will be highlighted Dec. 6 during the Night of Engineering, co-sponsored by The Patuxent Partnership.

The Night of Engineering is a great opportunity for current and potential students to learn more about the College of Southern Maryland’s Mechanical and Electrical Engineering partnership with the University of Maryland College Park and Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), which is located at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station in St. Mary’s County.

CSM partners with the University of Maryland to offer a seamless pathway to a bachelor’s degree in mechanical or electrical engineering. When CSM students finish their studies at CSM, they can transfer with junior status to earn a bachelor’s of science in mechanical engineering the University of Maryland. Students also have a chance at an internship with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, which can sometimes lead to employment later on, when graduation is completed. This Pathway Program allows students to take their classes at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center in St. Mary’s County, without having to leave the region for their education.

NAWCAD and UMD offer a state-of-the-art engineering lab that is dedicated to the support of junior and senior level courses at the higher education center.

The Night of Engineering is an opportunity to learn about these partnerships and so much more. The event is free, but registration is requested.

The event will be held at the College of Southern Maryland Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Auditorium. It starts at 6 pm Dec. 6, 2017.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.

About The Patuxent Partnership

TPP fosters collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise across a diverse network that includes government, industry, and academia. TPP also supports STEM education and workforce development within the local community including hosting programs of interest to NAVAIR, NAWCAD, and the broader DoD community.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnerships and its programs, visit its Leader member page.