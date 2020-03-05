Next FAA Pilot Forum – WINGS – March 14

In the year-long, ongoing recognition of St. Mary’s County Regional Airport’s 50th year in operation, a full slate of events for the public and specifically for aviation interests are being held. And increasing numbers of the safety and proficiency forums pilots require are being hosted locally. Jim Alexander, FAA Safety Team representative, has announced these upcoming presentations for WINGS credit, to be offered at St. Mary’s County Airport Terminal Building at 44200 Airport Road in California; Saturday, March 14, 2020.

9 – 10:15 am — VMC Club (WINGS credit); hosted by EAA Chapter 478; all pilots welcome

10:30 – 11:30 am — Pilot/DPE Forum with FAA Safety Team Program Manager Perry Benshoof

(Washington FSDO) Info and registration here.

11:30 am – 12:30 pm: Food Truck available

12:30 – 1:30 pm: WINGS Presentation “Why You Should Love the WINGS Program!” Info and registration at here.

1:30 – 2:30 pm: WINGS Presentation “Angle of Attack Awareness” Info and registration here.

Please join us at the airport for another informative day!

For more information about the growing aviation park at St. Mary’s airport, contact Ken Reed at S. Hunt Aero, St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, 44174 Airport Roadd, California, MD 20619; kreed@tqci.net.

