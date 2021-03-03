Next Airport Farmers Market March 13

Historic Sotterley again partners with St. Mary’s County Regional Airport to hold a Farmers Market on from 9 am to 1 pm Saturday, March 13. The market always features a wide variety of fresh, local, fun, and delectable products in the parking lot in front of the Captain Walter Francis Duke Terminal at 44200 Airport Road in California, MD.

St. Mary’s County Regional Airport is six miles northwest of NAS Patuxent River. Access to the airport is via MD Route 235 and Airport Road. Airport Road is located at the northern entrance to Wildewood Shopping Center and runs past the Wildewood office parks and the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland before entering the airport.

Due to COVID-19, all shoppers are requested to wear masks and keep a social distance from others while in the market area. The vendor booths will be spread out, and there is plenty of parking next to and adjacent to the airport terminal building.

This Airport Farmers Market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that our region has played in developing our nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home!

The markets feature handcrafted chocolates, locally farmed oysters, pork from free-range heritage pigs, local honey, eggs, baked goods and breads, aged oils and vinegars, pickles, goat milk soap, spices, Kettle Corn, local wine, local beer, and local distillery offerings.

Vendor listing will be available on Sotterley’s website. For updates or changes due to inclement weather, check Historic Sotterley’s website and Facebook page.

We hope to see you at the Market!

For more information about the growing Aviation Technology Park at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, contact Ken Reed, 44191 Airport Road, Suite C, California, MD 20619; Cell: 301-904-9928 Email: kreed@tqci.net.

To learn more about S. Hunt Aero, visit their Leader Member Page or their fly2W6 website and Facebook Page.