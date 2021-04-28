New Staff in Hoyer’s Leadership Office

Posted by Editor on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer announced changes to his House majority leadership office staff and the naming of a new Maryland press secretary.

“I am very excited by the talented, diverse, and dedicated team we have assembled to help our Democratic House majority deliver results for the American people in the 117th Congress and beyond,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “I am so proud of the work we do in the majority leader’s office to advance House Democrats’ agenda while ensuring that this institution functions with the highest levels of professionalism, transparency, and accountability. That success depends in no small part on the caliber of the men and women who serve on my staff and work truly on behalf of our entire Caucus and the American people.”

Following the departure of Mariel Saez, who left to serve in the White House, Leader Hoyer hired Margaret Mulkerrin to serve as his national press secretary. Margaret previously served in the majority leader’s office from 2017 to 2019 as press assistant and deputy press secretary, and she most recently served as communications director to Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-NY). Leader Hoyer has promoted Maya Valentine, who has been press assistant since 2019, to be his Maryland press secretary.

“Maya has served on my staff since 2019 as the press assistant on my communications team,” he said. “In her time working on my staff, she has been committed to understanding and addressing the priorities of the Fifth District. I am glad that she will continue working to amplify my efforts for constituents and local press during this critical time.”

Other changes in the majority leader’s office:

With the departure of Shuwanza Goff to the White House in January, Courtney Fry is now serving as the Leader’s Director of Legislative Operations.

She had previously been Member Services Director and first joined the Majority Leader’s office in 2007.

Leader Hoyer also promoted Ray Salazar, who has been with Leader Hoyer since 2012, from Deputy Floor Director to Deputy Floor Director and Senior Advisor.

Deborah Rowe, who started in the Majority Leader’s office in 2014, was promoted by Leader Hoyer from Floor Assistant to Senior Floor Advisor.

Jacob Trauberman, who had previously served as the Leader’s Special Assistant and has held roles in the office since 2015, has joined the team as Floor Aide.

Following the retirement of Tom Mahr at the end of the 116th Congress, Leader Hoyer has promoted James Leuschen, who has served as Senior Policy Advisor and been with the Majority Leader’s office since 2010, to the role of Policy Director.

In addition, Mark Iozzi has joined the staff as National Security Advisor, a role previously held by Daniel Silverberg, who left Capitol Hill in April. Mark previously served as Deputy Chief Counsel to the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Vidhya Jeyadev joins the team as press assistant. Previously, Vidhya was a Digital Communications Fellow at the World Resources Institute.

Julie Merz, who had been Senior Advisor since 2019 and served in a number of roles for Leader Hoyer since 2013, has replaced Courtney Fry as director of member services.

Leader Hoyer promoted Claudia Urrabazo, who has been with the Majority Leader’s office since 2016 and most recently served as Deputy Member Services Director and Outreach Advisor, to Deputy Member Services Director and Senior Advisor.

Joining the Member Services team for the 117th Congress as Senior Member Services Advisor is Brian Duckworth, who previously served as Legislative Director to Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX).

Jake Bayer, who has served in a number of key roles in the Majority Leader’s office since 2015, has been promoted to Member Services and Outreach Advisor.

Chloe Brown joins the team as Research and Outreach Advisor; before coming to the Majority Leader’s office, Chloe served as Professional Staff Member for the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.