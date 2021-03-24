New SMECO Office in L’town on Track to Open in June

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative employees are scheduled to move in to SMECO’s new Leonardtown office in June, the company announced in its March 2021 newsletter.

SMECO began construction on the new facility in Leonardtown in July 2019. Work is proceeding on schedule, and the new building is on track to be occupied in June. After employees are transferred into the new facility, SMECO will close the customer service center and demolish the old building. Until a new customer service center is constructed, SMECO’s lobby will be closed to members.

The customer service lobby is scheduled to open by the end of 2021.

SMECO uses its Leonardtown office as a failover location in the event of an emergency. The existing building, which is 40 years old, is outdated and inadequate for today’s operational needs. The new sustainable facility in Leonardtown will support the continued modernization of business operations, while improving customer service, reliability, the employee workplace environment, and the cooperative’s presence in the community.

The new facility will provide a fully redundant operations center that will support monitoring and operating the electric system in an emergency event. The building also has a back-up contact center and a new data center, as well as electric vehicle charging stations and a small photovoltaic (solar) system that will provide a renewable energy source for the new building.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

