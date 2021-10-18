New Sites for Underground Railroad Network

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer joined other Maryland lawmakers to applaud the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom’s addition of Mount Clare Station, Henry Massey Escape Site, Elkridge Furnace Ruins, and Eliza Howard Parker and Family Escape Site at Belle Vue Farm to the network.

Rep. Hoyer made the announcement with Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Andy Harris, Anthony Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone.

“Maryland is proud of its rich history and deep involvement in freeing those who were enslaved through the Underground Railroad. The addition of these locations to the National Underground Railroad’s Network to Freedom is an important honor and will help appropriately commemorate the crucial role Maryland played,” said the lawmakers. “We must continue to remember the courage of those who bravely sought freedom in the face of injustice, inequality, and the evil institution of slavery – as well as those who risked their lives to help provide this freedom to others. As we reflect on our history, we must continue the unfinished work of building a brighter future for all. We will keep fighting to ensure equal justice, equal rights, and equal opportunity for all.”

The National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom is managed by the National Park Service.

Its mission, through collaboration with local, state, and federal entities, as well as individuals and organizations, is to honor, preserve, and promote the history of resistance to enslavement through escape and flight, which continues to inspire people worldwide.

The Network to Freedom currently represents over 695 locations in 39 states, plus Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands.

