New Navy CNO Caudle Outlines Priorities

Posted by Java Joe on Monday, September 1, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

ADM Daryl Caudle, the new US Navy chief of naval operations, was sworn in early last week and then held his first all-hands call Thursday aboard the USS Harry S. Truman, reports Navy Times. Caudle called for an updated fleet design in his first speech of the week, reports USNI News, and reiterated themes from his confirmation hearing–shipbuilding delays with new ships and scheduled repairs on older ones. While addressing the Truman sailors a few days later, he discussed the importance of delivering a combat-credible fleet, taking care of sailors, and advancing readiness, according to the service.

VADM Daniel Cheever, commander of Naval Air Forces and Naval Air Force, Pacific, said the Navy is committed to maintaining a fleet of at least 11 aircraft carriers and nine airwings, reports USNI News. Cheever was speaking during an event co-sponsored by the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the US Naval Institute last week. “The aircraft carrier is very symbolic of America and is very, very much [our] visible deterrent around the globe. Everybody knows when that aircraft carrier is near or even coming. What that means, usually means we have a bigger air force than wherever we are,” he said.

The Navy is ending aircraft carrier landings as a requirement for its pilots to earn the Wings of Gold, reports Task & Purpose. New pilots now do carrier landings later in their training, after they’ve already earned the flight wings.

Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Emil Michael will lead the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit in an acting capacity, reports Defense News. The DIU also will remain independent. “DIU is a separate organization independently created in law with its own mission set,” Michael said at a National Defense Industrial Association conference in Washington, DC. “I’m acting until we find a full-time person.” Doug Beck announced his resignation from the role last Monday.

Michael said that the list of critical technology areas that the Pentagon wants to prioritize is about to get shorter, reports DefenseScoop. During the Biden administration, the list grew to 14 categories. It currently includes trusted AI and autonomy, space, integrated sensing and cyber, integrated network systems of systems, microelectronics, human-machine interfaces, advanced materials, directed energy, advanced computing and software, hypersonics, biotech, quantum, FutureG wireless tech, and energy resilience. Michael declined to identify which technology areas will make the cut.

The Army will close its Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office that evaluated weapons for the services but didn’t have the teeth to enforce purchase, reports Breaking Defense. Instead, Joint Interagency Task Force 401 will be set up aiming to rapidly deliver Joint C-sUAS capabilities to the services.

The service also will stand up a Directorate for Strategy and Transformation inside its intelligence shop as part of a larger shake up that involves dissolving the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Task Force, reports Breaking Defense. The DST will be a combination of military, civilians, and contracted workforce, and the directorate will focus on developing an assessment capability for programs, ensuring that investments are returning the right value for the Army’s intel community, and getting prototypes into soldiers’ hands at a fast clip.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, speaking with CNBC, defended President Donald Trump’s push for the federal government to take stakes in US companies it does business with, saying it could move into the defense industry, reports Reuters. But some defense industry experts are warning that a potential government stake in major firms could stifle innovation, create conflicts of interest, and lead to more contract award protests, reports Defense News. “This is basically abandoning the free market for national security. This becomes state capitalism, much more in the model of China than in the American tradition,” said Todd Harrison, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. Trump had announced last month that Intel has agreed to give the US government a 10% stake in the company, The Hill reported at the time.

The Pentagon will no longer allow Chinese nationals to work as coders on Department of Defense cloud systems, reports The Hill. A program previously allowed Chinese developers to work as “digital escorts” in a role modeled by Microsoft, where foreign nationals remain under the supervision of remote US contractors.

Mystery–and the lack of transparency about the contract–surrounds a $1.2 billion US Army deal to build and operate a detention tent camp at Fort Bliss in Texas, reports Military.com. The business awarded the contract isn’t a large government contractor or even a firm that specializes in private prisons. The Pentagon has refused to release the contract or explain why it selected Acquisition Logistics over a dozen other bidders to build the tent camp to house up to 5,000 migrants.

The US Department of Homeland Security recently contacted Naval Station Great Lakes for assistance with future missions, reports Navy Times. DHS, which oversees immigration enforcement and deportations, approached the station about potential support of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

The General Atomics-made YFQ-42A drone prototype has taken its first flight for the US Air Force, reports Military Times. The flight test of the collaborative combat aircraft took place at an unidentified location in California. During the flight, the Air Force and General Atomics collected data on how well it flies, its autonomous systems, and how its mission systems integrate.

The Defense Advanced Research Agency research hub says it has built the world’s largest, most realistic electronic warfare test capability and plans to install it at a Navy lab later this year, reports C4ISRNET. The agency has been developing its Digital Radio Frequency Battlespace Emulator, or DRBE, since 2019 with the goal of helping improve DoD’s ability to test new electronic warfare capabilities or provide realistic electronic warfare effects like radar jamming and spoofing.

The Trump administration is pausing training at the federal government’s primary law enforcement academies for anyone not related to immigration enforcement, saying the change is necessary to meet the president’s “immediate priorities,” reports Defense One. The freeze, which will last through the end of the year, affects military police, inspectors general offices, and dozens of other agencies.

Two helicopters faced off against an F-15D Eagle fighter aircraft above water in an unprecedented combat defense test conducted by the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, and US Navy, reports Air Force Times. The test saw an HH-60W Jolly Green and an HH-60G Pave Hawk defend against attacks by an F-15D.

A scam credited with emptying the financial accounts of numerous Americans is again making headlines after the FBI recently issued a warning, reports The Hill. “Phantom Hacker” attacks often come in three distinct phases, each building on the last to thoroughly convince the victim to allow access to their funds.

The Federal Trade Commission says military consumers reported losing $584 million to fraud in 2024. Experts warn that scammers are a “persistent threat” to troops and veterans. Navy Mutual regularly warns their military community members about the latest scams as part of their efforts to help families safeguard their financial futures. Navy Mutual is a congressionally chartered nonprofit veterans service organization that sells life insurance and annuities options, provides financial education, and assists with veteran’s benefits. Its CEO says that he was nearly taken in by scammers purporting to be from his financial institution.

The Federal Railroad Administration has terminated its environmental review of the high-speed, magnet-propelled train line between Baltimore and the District of Columbia project, the agency said in a letter to the Maryland Department of Transportation, reports Bay Journal. The letter cites “significant, unresolvable impacts” to federal agencies and properties as well as ongoing delays and significant cost overruns to the $13 billion proposal.

Contracts:

Metson Marine Services Inc., Ventura, California, is awarded a $9,988,166 modification (P00010) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0042123C0032). This modification exercises options to provide continued research, development, maintenance, operation, and support of facilities, systems, and equipment in support of the engineering development testing and fleet training mission of the Atlantic Targets and Marine Operation Key West detachment of Atlantic Ranges and Targets. Work will be performed in Key West, Florida (90%); Mayport, Florida (5%); Norfolk, Virginia (3%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (2%), and is expected to be completed in August 2026. Fiscal 2025 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,738,249 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competed. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Oasis Systems LLC, Burlington, Massachusetts, is awarded a $7,682,433 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded delivery order (N00024-23-F-6311) under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00024-20-D-6337 to exercise an option for Sea Hunter and Seahawk Unmanned Surface Vessel operations and sustainment. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (90%); Ventura, California (5%); Rockville, Maryland (2%); Burlington, Massachusetts (1%); and various locations across the US, each less than 1% (2%), and is expected to be completed by August 2026. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,500,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, DC, is the contracting activity.

KBR Wyle Services LLC, Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $21,745,437 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide program management, engineering, financial, and logistics support for the F/A-18 air vehicle, subsystems, armament, engine, and airborne weapons for the Navy and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, as well as provides custodian support services for the government of Switzerland. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (83%); Whidbey Island, Washington (6%); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (3%); North Island, California (3%); Amberley, Australia (1%); and various locations outside the continental US (4%) and is expected to be completed in August 2030. FMS customer funds in the amount of $14,692,067 will be obligated at the time of the award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042125C1001).

Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colorado, is awarded a $7,853,996 modification (P00003) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable contract (N0042123C0036). This modification exercises an option to provide continued project, program, financial management, engineering, and technical support for the MH-60R multi-mission helicopter, subsystems, armament, engines, airborne weapons, spares, and support equipment for the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in September 2026. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $7,853,996 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract action was not competed. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Warfare Systems, Hudson, New Hampshire, is awarded a $1,743,038,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the production and delivery of up to 55,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System II Full Rate Production Lots 13-17 in support of upgrading the current 2.75-inch Rocket System to a semi-active laser guided precision weapon for the Navy, Army, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Hudson, New Hampshire (31%); Whippany, New Jersey (22%); Plymouth, United Kingdom (16%); Austin, Texas (7%); Bristol, Pennsylvania (3%); Rochester, New York (3%); Kitchener, Ontario, Canada (2%); Westminster, Maryland (2%); Ronan, Montana (2%); Topsfield, Massachusetts (2%); Pomfret, Connecticut (2%); Danbury, Connecticut (2%); Anaheim, California (1%); Tempe, Arizona (1%); Ipswich, Massachusetts (1%); Centennial, Colorado (1%); Carson, California (1%); and Boston, Massachusetts (1%), and is expected to be in completed December 2031. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001925D0018).

BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP, Minneapolis, Minnesota, is awarded a $20,245,685 cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order under previously awarded Basic Ordering Agreement N00174-23-G-0001 for maintenance, preservation, and corrosion control of the MK38 Mod 2 & 3 Machine Gun Systems (MGSs). Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (51%); and San Diego, California (49%), and is expected to be completed by September 2027. Fiscal 2024 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,900,000 (34%); and fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) in the amount of $3,650,683 (66%), will be obligated at time of award, of which $3,650,683 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0017425F0021).

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $18,249,387 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price contract for the development, maintenance, and delivery of the Common Weapon Launcher and Multi-Tube Weapon Simulator. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $229,999,491. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Australia, the United Kingdom, and United States (AUKUS) partnership. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (60%); Charleroi, Pennsylvania (30%); and Middletown, Rhode Island (10%), and is expected to be completed by August 2026. If all options are exercised, work will continue through August 2030. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,507,559 (94%); Royal Australian Navy AN/BYG-1 armament cooperative program funds in the amount of $537,727 (4%); fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $138,714 (1%); and fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $95,000 (1%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 US Code 3204(a)(5). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-25-C-6208).

Ultra Electronics Ocean Systems Inc., Braintree, Massachusetts, is awarded a $13,744,502 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N0002425C4127) for engineering support in connection with the production of AN/SPS-73(V) Next Generation Surface Search Radar systems. Work will be performed in Braintree, Massachusetts (60%); Wake Forest, North Carolina (35%); and Chantilly, Virginia (5%), and is expected to be completed by February 2026. If all options are exercised, work will continue through February 2030. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,999,846 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-25-C-4127).

HII Fleet Support Group LLC, Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a $13,062,676 cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N62793-25-F-7401) as part of a previously awarded contract (N00024-21-D-4103) to provide execution for the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) refueling complex overhaul and carrier engineering maintenance assist team support. Work includes assistance for preparation, evaluation and execution of repairs as well as technical guidance for maintenance execution and repairs. This contract, where specified, will provide hands-on instruction in fault identification and application of current maintenance/repair techniques in accordance with the contract. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed on Aug. 28, 2026. Fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) – cost to complete funding in the amount of $13,062,676 was obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of fiscal 2026. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

CarverBeth LCC, Luray, Virginia, is being awarded a $7,658,896 blanket purchase agreement hybrid firm-fixed price and time and materials service agreement for maintenance and operational support of the Consolidated Area Telephone System Network and base telephone systems located at 23 locations throughout the San Diego area, and Southern California in support of Naval Computer and Telecommunication Station San Deigo. The contract will include a one-year base period, four one-year option periods, and a not-to-exceed six-month extension option, in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 which, if exercised, will bring the total value of this contract to $43,753,089. All work will be performed in San Diego, California, and work is expected to be completed by August 2026; if all options are exercised, work will be completed by February 2031. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds will be used until the expiration on Sept. 30, 2025, to cover the initial blanket purchase agreement call order. The solicitation was posted via General Services Administration and was set aside for small business with two offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N00244-25-A-S002).

EA Engineering, Science, and Technology Inc. PBC, Hunt Valley, Maryland (W912DR-25-D-0004); CAPE-SRS JV LLC, Norcross, Georgia (W912DR-25-D-0005); HGL-Aptim Technologies JV LLC, Reston, Virginia (W912DR-25-D-0006); Kemron Environmental Services Inc., Atlanta, Georgia (W912DR-25-D-0007); Environmental Chemical Corp., Burlingame, California (W912DR-25-D-0008); Bay West LLC, St. Paul, Minnesota (W912DR-25-D-0009); SERES Engineering & Services LLC, Charleston, South Carolina (W912DR-25-D-0010); Weston Solutions Inc., West Chester, Pennsylvania (W912DR-25-D-0011); Tetra Tech Inc., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (W912DR-25-D-0012); and AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, California (W912DR-25-D-0013), will compete for each order of the $500,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental, technical, and management services. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 27, 2032. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded an $8,980,894 modification (P00018) to a previously awarded contract (FA9451-22-C-0002) to develop, test, and demonstrate a mature prototype based on the first-generation technology demonstrator, high-power microwave counter unmanned aerial system prototype. Work will be performed at Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by December 31, 2026. Fiscal 2025 and 2026 research development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $6,734,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity.

HRL Laboratories LLC, Malibu, California, has been awarded a $7,800,520 modification (P00007) to cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR001124C0305 to exercise the Phase Two option of the Miniature Integrated Thermal Management Systems for 3D Heterogeneous Integration program. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $14,713,329 from $6,912,809. Work will be performed in Malibu, California (77%); West Lafayette, Indiana (5%); Stanford, California (7%); and College Park, Maryland (11%), with an estimated completion date of August 2027. Fiscal 2025 research and development funds in the amount of $1,950,130 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc. Newport News Shipbuilding, Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $98,459,990 cost-plus-incentive fee modification to previously awarded Contract (N00024-21-C-2106) for USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Refueling Complex Overhaul for supplemental work and special incentives for improved facilities at Newport News Shipyard. This modification includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this modification to $110,959,990. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by October 2026. Fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,000,000 (55%); and fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,500,000 (45%), will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $27,500,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Technology Service Corp., Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a Small Business Innovative Research Phase III indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H9240825DE001) with a maximum ceiling value of $400,000,000 for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services and supplies. The ordering period is Sept. 1, 2025, through Aug. 31, 2030. The work is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2030. US Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Fincantieri Marine Group LLC, Washington, DC, was awarded an option of contract (H9240524C0006) with a value of $22,065,582 to produce the Combatant Craft Heavy V and associated equipment. The work will be performed in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 14, 2027. US Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.