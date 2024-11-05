November 18, 2024

New Members Sought for Boards, Commissions

Posted by on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 · Leave a Comment 

Boards

The St. Mary’s County commissioners are seeking applications from residents who are interested in serving on a local board, committee, or commission.

Volunteering to serve as a member of these groups is an excellent way to meet new people while contributing to the successful operation and development of our community.

Visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/boards for board descriptions and to complete the online application. All applications must include a resume and be submitted by November 12, 2024.

Current vacancies:

  • Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Board
  • Animal Control Advisory Board
  • Board of Trustees Museum Division
  • Commission for People with Disabilities
  • Commission for Women
  • Commission on Aging
  • Commission on the Environment
  • Economic Development Commission
  • Ethics Commission
  • Housing Authority Board
  • Human Relations Commission
  • Recreation & Parks Board
  • Social Services Board
  • Transportation Advisory Committee
  • Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board

Please note the following, additional vacancies have special requirements:

  • Animal Control Advisory Board – Must be a veterinarian.
  • Board of Appeals – Business and/or planning experience preferred.
  • Electrical Examiners Board – Must be a master electrician.
  • Historic Preservation Commission – Discipline of architecture, architectural history, history or archaeology.
  • Length of Service Award Program – Must have a financial background.
  • Metropolitan Commission Board – Must reside in the 7th district.
  • Planning Commission – Business and/or planning experience preferred.
  • Retiree Benefit Trust of St. Mary’s County – Must have a financial background.

Interested residents can complete the online application at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/boards or call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 1707 for more information.

Filed under Leader Features · Tagged with , , , ,

Leave A Comment