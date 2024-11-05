New Members Sought for Boards, Commissions

The St. Mary’s County commissioners are seeking applications from residents who are interested in serving on a local board, committee, or commission.

Volunteering to serve as a member of these groups is an excellent way to meet new people while contributing to the successful operation and development of our community.

Visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/boards for board descriptions and to complete the online application. All applications must include a resume and be submitted by November 12, 2024.

Current vacancies:

Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Board

Animal Control Advisory Board

Board of Trustees Museum Division

Commission for People with Disabilities

Commission for Women

Commission on Aging

Commission on the Environment

Economic Development Commission

Ethics Commission

Housing Authority Board

Human Relations Commission

Recreation & Parks Board

Social Services Board

Transportation Advisory Committee

Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board

Please note the following, additional vacancies have special requirements:

Animal Control Advisory Board – Must be a veterinarian.

Board of Appeals – Business and/or planning experience preferred.

Electrical Examiners Board – Must be a master electrician.

Historic Preservation Commission – Discipline of architecture, architectural history, history or archaeology.

Length of Service Award Program – Must have a financial background.

Metropolitan Commission Board – Must reside in the 7th district.

Planning Commission – Business and/or planning experience preferred.

Retiree Benefit Trust of St. Mary’s County – Must have a financial background.

Interested residents can complete the online application at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/boards or call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 1707 for more information.