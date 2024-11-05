New Members Sought for Boards, Commissions
The St. Mary’s County commissioners are seeking applications from residents who are interested in serving on a local board, committee, or commission.
Volunteering to serve as a member of these groups is an excellent way to meet new people while contributing to the successful operation and development of our community.
Visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/boards for board descriptions and to complete the online application. All applications must include a resume and be submitted by November 12, 2024.
Current vacancies:
- Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Board
- Animal Control Advisory Board
- Board of Trustees Museum Division
- Commission for People with Disabilities
- Commission for Women
- Commission on Aging
- Commission on the Environment
- Economic Development Commission
- Ethics Commission
- Housing Authority Board
- Human Relations Commission
- Recreation & Parks Board
- Social Services Board
- Transportation Advisory Committee
- Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board
Please note the following, additional vacancies have special requirements:
- Animal Control Advisory Board – Must be a veterinarian.
- Board of Appeals – Business and/or planning experience preferred.
- Electrical Examiners Board – Must be a master electrician.
- Historic Preservation Commission – Discipline of architecture, architectural history, history or archaeology.
- Length of Service Award Program – Must have a financial background.
- Metropolitan Commission Board – Must reside in the 7th district.
- Planning Commission – Business and/or planning experience preferred.
- Retiree Benefit Trust of St. Mary’s County – Must have a financial background.
Interested residents can complete the online application at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/boards or call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 1707 for more information.