The St. Mary’s County commissioners are seeking applications from residents who are interested in serving on a local board, committee, or commission. Volunteering to serve as a member of these groups is an excellent way to meet new people while contributing to the successful operation and development of the community.

Visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/boards for board descriptions and to complete the online application. All applications must include a resume and be submitted by August 29, 2025.

Current vacancies: