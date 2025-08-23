August 23, 2025

New Members Sought for Boards, Commissions & Committees

The St. Mary’s County commissioners are seeking applications from residents who are interested in serving on a local board, committee, or commission. Volunteering to serve as a member of these groups is an excellent way to meet new people while contributing to the successful operation and development of the community.

Visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/boards for board descriptions and to complete the online application. All applications must include a resume and be submitted by August 29, 2025.

Current vacancies:

  • Commission for People with Disabilities
  • Commission on the Environment
  • Economic Development Commission
  • Human Relations Commission
  • Recreation & Parks Board
  • Social Services Board

Interested residents can complete the online application at the link above or call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 1707 for more information.

