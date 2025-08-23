New Members Sought for Boards, Commissions & Committees
The St. Mary’s County commissioners are seeking applications from residents who are interested in serving on a local board, committee, or commission. Volunteering to serve as a member of these groups is an excellent way to meet new people while contributing to the successful operation and development of the community.
Visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/boards for board descriptions and to complete the online application. All applications must include a resume and be submitted by August 29, 2025.
Current vacancies:
- Commission for People with Disabilities
- Commission on the Environment
- Economic Development Commission
- Human Relations Commission
- Recreation & Parks Board
- Social Services Board
Interested residents can complete the online application at the link above or call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 1707 for more information.