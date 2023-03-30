New FDR Blvd. Roundabout Construction Begins

Temporary Lane Diversion on Buck Hewitt Road at the FDR Boulevard Intersection Beginning April 3

Construction continues on the FDR Boulevard Extension.

The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works said that beginning April 3, 2023, travel lanes in each direction of Buck Hewitt Road at the FDR Boulevard intersection in Lexington Park will be diverted to allow for the construction of a new roundabout intersection.

Motorists are required to reduce speed to 20 mph within the work zone. The existing portion FDR Boulevard and Chickadee Circle will be connected to the temporary lane diversion on Buck Hewitt Road.

Drivers are advised to follow the new lane markings and traffic signs. During the construction, drivers may experience a brief delay and should use caution. Remain alert for equipment, work crews, and changing traffic patterns. Portable message signboards have been deployed to provide advance notification of the roadwork.

For more information about the project, visit the county’s website. Additional questions may be directed to DPW&T at 301-475-4200, ext. 3525.