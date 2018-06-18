New Engine for F-35 Being Developed

An upgrade to the F-35’s engine is being developed, reports Defense News. Pratt & Whitney says the changes will give the engine the power and cooling necessary to make the fighter jet even more of a powerhouse.

The Aviationist reports the production of the first European-built F-35 for the Netherlands Air Force has begun in Cameri in northwestern Italy. The aircraft is the ninth of the Netherlands’ order of 37 F-35As, reports Defense News The first eight are being assembled in Texas.

Lockheed Martin says it will deliver an F-35A Lighting II to Turkey in a ceremony in Fort Worth this week, reports Flight Global, despite protests by US lawmakers and diplomats. However, there remains opposition to the deal from some members of Congress, reports Defense News.

Cmdr. William Schomer has been selected as the 2019 executive officer for the Blue Angels, elite flight demonstration squadron, reports Navy Times.

Maj. Gen. Daniel Yoo, commander of Special Operations Command Pacific, is slated to replace Maj. Gen. Carl E. Mundy III as the new commander of the Raiders, a Marine elite special operations unit.

The statement issued by President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un following their Singapore summit could leave US Navy ships barred from calling on South Korean ports, reports USNI News.

Since 2006, 15,851 US active-duty personnel and mobilized reservists have died while serving in the armed forces, reports Military Times. But only 28 percent of those deaths came from going to war, a stark reminder of the danger service members face even away from the battlefield.

Tens of thousands of military reservists may be eligible for extra vacation or nearly a month’s worth of pay from federal departments due to a recent court ruling concerning their past mobilizations, reports Military Times.

After a 44-year absence, the rank of warrant officer-1 will return to the Navy in 2019 for cyber specialists, reports USNI News, a move signifying the great lengths the service must take to retain talent and fill leadership roles in an increasingly tight labor market.

Business Insider reports that US Air Force A-10 Thunderbolts are back in the Baltics this month, practicing for rough landings on improvised runways as a part of Saber Strike 18, the annual exercise where NATO and partner forces work to improve their ability to operate across Europe and with NATO’s forward-deployed battle groups.

Contracts:

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $503,228,000 for a not-to-exceed modification to a previously issued firm-fixed-price delivery order 0584 placed against basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This modification provides for air vehicle initial spares, to include F-35Lightning II deployment spares packages, afloat spares packages, and associated consumables required to support the air vehicle delivery schedules for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (24.4 percent); El Segundo, California (9.1 percent); Owego, New York (8.6 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (7.2 percent); Cheltenham, United Kingdom (6.2 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5.8 percent); Torrance, California (5.5 percent); Orlando, Florida (4.9 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (3.7 percent); San Diego, California (3.6 percent); Phoenix, Arizona (3.1 percent); Melbourne, Florida (3.1 percent); Irvine, California (2.5 percent); N. Amityville, New York (2.4 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (2.2 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.2 percent); Papendrect, The Netherlands (1.9 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1.8 percent); and Alpharetta, Georgia (1.8 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy) and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $503,228,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($106,506,000; 21 percent); Marine Corps ($91,695,000; 18 percent); Navy ($68,190,000; 14 percent); and non-DoD participants ($236,837,000; 47 percent). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipbuilding, Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $9,775,061 modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-4314) in support of USS Boise (SSN 764) engineered overhaul. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by February 2021. Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $9,775,061 will be obligated at time of award and not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, Maryland, has been awarded a $47,000,000 face value, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for computer software. This contract provides for research and development, to provide the Air Force Research Laboratory with the necessary research and development to maintain an essential engineering, research and development capability in the areas of space control; space communications and positioning, navigation and timing; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; space situational awareness; high-power electromagnetics, lasers and space electro-optics. Work will be performed in Laurel, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by June 13, 2023. Detachment 8, Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9453-18-D-0018).

John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, Maryland, has been awarded a $10,126,176 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a cost-plus-fixed-fee completion task order for computer software. This contract provides for research and development to design, develop and prototype systems necessary for Air Force multi-domain command and control architecture that will coordinate forces to reduce vulnerability at the National Space Defense Center. Work will be performed in Laurel, Maryland, with an expected completion date of June 8, 2023. Fiscal 2018 research and development funds in the amount of $3,200,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Detachment 8, Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9453-18-F-0004).

