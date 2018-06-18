New Engine for F-35 Being Developed
An upgrade to the F-35’s engine is being developed, reports Defense News. Pratt & Whitney says the changes will give the engine the power and cooling necessary to make the fighter jet even more of a powerhouse.
The Aviationist reports the production of the first European-built F-35 for the Netherlands Air Force has begun in Cameri in northwestern Italy. The aircraft is the ninth of the Netherlands’ order of 37 F-35As, reports Defense News The first eight are being assembled in Texas.
Lockheed Martin says it will deliver an F-35A Lighting II to Turkey in a ceremony in Fort Worth this week, reports Flight Global, despite protests by US lawmakers and diplomats. However, there remains opposition to the deal from some members of Congress, reports Defense News.
Cmdr. William Schomer has been selected as the 2019 executive officer for the Blue Angels, elite flight demonstration squadron, reports Navy Times.
Maj. Gen. Daniel Yoo, commander of Special Operations Command Pacific, is slated to replace Maj. Gen. Carl E. Mundy III as the new commander of the Raiders, a Marine elite special operations unit.
The statement issued by President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un following their Singapore summit could leave US Navy ships barred from calling on South Korean ports, reports USNI News.
Since 2006, 15,851 US active-duty personnel and mobilized reservists have died while serving in the armed forces, reports Military Times. But only 28 percent of those deaths came from going to war, a stark reminder of the danger service members face even away from the battlefield.
Tens of thousands of military reservists may be eligible for extra vacation or nearly a month’s worth of pay from federal departments due to a recent court ruling concerning their past mobilizations, reports Military Times.
After a 44-year absence, the rank of warrant officer-1 will return to the Navy in 2019 for cyber specialists, reports USNI News, a move signifying the great lengths the service must take to retain talent and fill leadership roles in an increasingly tight labor market.
Business Insider reports that US Air Force A-10 Thunderbolts are back in the Baltics this month, practicing for rough landings on improvised runways as a part of Saber Strike 18, the annual exercise where NATO and partner forces work to improve their ability to operate across Europe and with NATO’s forward-deployed battle groups.
Contracts:
Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $503,228,000 for a not-to-exceed modification to a previously issued firm-fixed-price delivery order 0584 placed against basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This modification provides for air vehicle initial spares, to include F-35Lightning II deployment spares packages, afloat spares packages, and associated consumables required to support the air vehicle delivery schedules for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (24.4 percent); El Segundo, California (9.1 percent); Owego, New York (8.6 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (7.2 percent); Cheltenham, United Kingdom (6.2 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5.8 percent); Torrance, California (5.5 percent); Orlando, Florida (4.9 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (3.7 percent); San Diego, California (3.6 percent); Phoenix, Arizona (3.1 percent); Melbourne, Florida (3.1 percent); Irvine, California (2.5 percent); N. Amityville, New York (2.4 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (2.2 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.2 percent); Papendrect, The Netherlands (1.9 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1.8 percent); and Alpharetta, Georgia (1.8 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy) and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $503,228,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($106,506,000; 21 percent); Marine Corps ($91,695,000; 18 percent); Navy ($68,190,000; 14 percent); and non-DoD participants ($236,837,000; 47 percent). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipbuilding, Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $9,775,061 modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-4314) in support of USS Boise (SSN 764) engineered overhaul. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by February 2021. Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $9,775,061 will be obligated at time of award and not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News, Virginia, is the contracting activity.
John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, Maryland, has been awarded a $47,000,000 face value, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for computer software. This contract provides for research and development, to provide the Air Force Research Laboratory with the necessary research and development to maintain an essential engineering, research and development capability in the areas of space control; space communications and positioning, navigation and timing; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; space situational awareness; high-power electromagnetics, lasers and space electro-optics. Work will be performed in Laurel, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by June 13, 2023. Detachment 8, Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9453-18-D-0018).
John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, Maryland, has been awarded a $10,126,176 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a cost-plus-fixed-fee completion task order for computer software. This contract provides for research and development to design, develop and prototype systems necessary for Air Force multi-domain command and control architecture that will coordinate forces to reduce vulnerability at the National Space Defense Center. Work will be performed in Laurel, Maryland, with an expected completion date of June 8, 2023. Fiscal 2018 research and development funds in the amount of $3,200,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Detachment 8, Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9453-18-F-0004).
AASKI Technology Inc., Tinton Falls, New Jersey (HC1047-18-D-2001); Accenture Federal Services, Arlington, Virginia (HC1047-18-D-2002); BAE Systems Technology, Rockville, Maryland (HC1047-18-D-2003); Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia (HC1047-18-D-2004); Deloitte Consulting LLP, Arlington, Virginia (HC1047-18-D-2005); Peraton Inc. (formerly Harris Corp.), Herndon, Virginia (HC1047-18-D-2006); International Business Machines Corp., Reston, Virginia (HC1047-18-D-2007); KeyW Corp., Hanover, Maryland (HC1047-18-D-2008); LEIDOS Innovations Corp., Gaithersburg, Maryland (HC1047-18-D-2009); Linquest Corp., Los Angeles, California (HC1047-18-D-2010); NES Associates LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (HC1047-18-D-2011); Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Virginia (HC1047-18-D-2012); Parsons Government Services Inc., Pasadena, California (HC1047-18-D-2013); and Vencore Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (HC1047-18-D-2014), were each awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract for systems engineering, technology, and innovation. This was a competitive solicitation for a multiple-award ID/IQ contract. Two pools were solicited, one unrestricted and one restricted for small businesses. These awards are for the unrestricted pool. The total capacity of the entire ID/IQ is $7,500,000,000. Awardees will each receive a minimum guarantee of $500 applicable to the base ordering period only. All other funding will be obligated at the task order-level. Performance locations will be identified at the task order-level and may be worldwide. Proposals were solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website, and 35 proposals were received for the unrestricted pool. The period of performance is a five-year base period with one five-year option period. The restricted pool, i.e., small businesses, will be awarded separately. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, National Capital Region, is the contracting activity (contract numbers HC1047-18-D-0001 through HC1047-18-D-0014).
The Arora Group Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland (N62645-18-D-5002); CentralCare Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (N62645-18-D-5003); ERP International LLC, Laurel, Maryland (N62645-18-D-5004); Magnificus Corp., Lanham, Maryland (N62645-18-D-5005); Matrix Providers Inc., Denver, Colorado (N62645-18-D-5006); Medical X-ray Staffing Solutions Inc. doing business as Medical Staffing Solutions USA, Norfolk, Virginia (N62645-18-D-5007); Donald L. Mooney Enterprises, doing business as Nurses Etc. Staffing, San Antonio, Texas (N62645-18-D-5008); Platinum Business Corp., Laurel, Maryland (N62645-18-D-5009); Vesa Health and Technology Inc., San Antonio, Texas (N62645-18-D-5010); and OMV Medical Inc., Takoma Park, Maryland (N62645-18-D-5011), are each awarded a firm-fixed-priced, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award task order contract for various medical services which include physician, allied health, advanced practice nurse, nursing, technologist, technician, and assistant. The multiple award contracts have a five year ordering period and a combined maximum aggregate dollar value of $546,471,644. Each company will receive at least one lot. Work will be performed at military treatment facilities and their associated branch clinics in the Western US, which include Naval Medical Center San Diego, California (25 percent); Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, California (20 percent); Naval Health Clinic Lemoore, California (10 percent); Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, California (10 percent); Naval Hospital Bremerton, Washington (10 percent); Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor, Washington (10 percent); Naval Health Clinic Hawaii, Hawaii (10 percent); Naval Hospital Guam (3 percent); and any associated branch clinics (2 percent). Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2023. Funding is predominantly from the Defense Health program; however, other funding initiatives such as psychological health/traumatic brain injury; overseas contingency operations; and wounded, ill, and injured, may be used, but amounts are unknown at this time. Subject to availability of funds, initial task orders totaling $39,676,171 will be awarded with fiscal 2019 Defense Health program funds, which will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were competitively procured as a 100 percent small business set-aside via the Federal Business Opportunities website; 38 offers were received. The Naval Medical Logistics Command, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
ICF Inc., Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $31,467,870 modification (P00011) to contract W911QX-17-C-0018 for Army Research Laboratory’s Cyber Security Service Provider program to include both research and development and defensive cyber operations. Work will be performed in Adelphi, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of June 15, 2020. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,433,999 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
Z Systems Corp., Greenbelt, Maryland, was awarded a $26,015,761 modification (0001 B5) to contract W52P1J-12-G-0036 for supply, maintenance and logistics. Work will be performed in Fort Hood, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 7, 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $3,122,711 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.
Primus Solutions LLC, Beltsville, Maryland, was awarded a $7,890,522 firm-fixed-price contract for continuous cold and hot aviation refuel/defuel services. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Fort Rucker, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of June 16, 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $5,414,349 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W9124G-18-C-0007).
Wood Environment & Infrastructure SOI (formally Amec Foster Wheeler Environment & Infrastructure), Blue Bell, Pennsylvania (FA6643‐18‐D‐0003); CH2M Hill, Inc., Englewood, Colorado (FA6643‐18‐D‐ 0004); and Cardno TEC-GMI JV, Charlottesville, Virginia (FA6643‐18‐D‐0005), have been awarded a combined $48,750,000 indefinite‐delivery/indefinite‐quantity contract. Contractors will provide environmental, architectural and engineering service efforts to Headquarters (HQ) Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC). Work will be performed throughout the AFRC command at HQ-AFRC, the various AFRC host bases, active duty bases and tenant locations and is expected to be completed by June 13, 2023. This award is the result of a competitive, best-qualified, architect-engineer acquisition, and seven offers received. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders. HQ-AFRC, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity.