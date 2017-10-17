New Director of Public Safety at CSM

Bill Bessette of Mechanicsville has been named the new executive director of public safety and preparedness at the College of Southern Maryland.

Mr. Bessette is now responsible for overall protection of life and property at all four campuses of CSM. The position requires him to be an expert in strategic planning, project management, developing and coordinating the college’s emergency preparedness plan and establishing and nurturing contacts within and outside the college to prevent and solve problems that might arise. Mr. Bessette also will create programs to support safety and emergency preparedness.

“My primary goal is to foster an environment that ensures public safety, but also an individual’s sense of well-being,” Mr. Bessette said. “It is vital that all members of our campus community feel represented and heard and, in turn, feel safe. As a department, we will be approachable and responsive to all members of our community.”

College President Dr. Maureen Murphy welcomed Mr. Bessette to his new position at the college. “The safety of our students, staff and visitors is a priority,” Dr. Murphy said. “CSM is committed to being prepared to deal effectively with emergency situations. This commitment requires a sizable investment in planning, communication and resources, and we are pleased to have someone of Bill Bessette’s caliber leading us in this critical responsibility.”

Mr. Bessette previously served as the director of safety and security at Hopkinsville Community College in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. His also has experience as a police sergeant in Lawrenceville, Georgia, where he worked in uniform patrol, as a robbery investigator and on a DUI task force. He also has experience as a certified gang investigator and an active shooter instructor.

Mr. Bessette said the environment of CSM’s campuses attracted him to the new position. “Everyone was so upbeat and committed to the mission of the college that it made the decision an easy one,” he said.

Issues of public safety are increasingly critical and pervasive and Mr. Bessette encourages public engagement in dealing with these concerns. “Students, staff and community members can help by simply becoming involved. Campus safety is a group effort so community participation is critical to our success,” Mr. Bessette said. “Remember the adage ‘If you see something, say something.’”

Mr. Bessette earned his bachelor of arts in psychology from Ashford University in Clinton, Iowa, and a master of public administration from Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont.

