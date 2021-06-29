New Catholic High School Opening in St. Mary’s

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

The Chesterton Academy of St. Mary’s will open in the fall in Charlotte Hall.

Founded by parents in St. Mary’s County, Chesterton Academy will open for students in grades 9 and 10, with grades 11 and 12 to be added next year.

The new “classical high school in the Catholic tradition” will be at 29530 Charlotte Hall Road just across from the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home and the Dent Memorial Chapel. The building, constructed in 2019, is owned by St. Anne’s Anglican Catholic Church with classrooms and assembly areas well-suited for education.

“This is a wonderful place to open our high school,” said Andrew Pudysz, headmaster of the academy. “We are especially grateful for the warm and enthusiastic reception shown us by the clergy and parishioners of St. Anne’s Anglican Catholic Church. Because of their generosity, we have an ideal location to serve students and their families living in St. Mary’s County as well as in Charles and Calvert counties.”

The school, which operates through the auspices of the Chesterton Schools Network, joins 27 Chesterton academies already operating across the US and Canada and is one of 14 scheduled to open in 2021.

“We are really delighted to welcome the faculty, staff, and especially the students to our facility,” said Bishop William McClean, rector of St. Anne’s. “Our parish understands the value of a classical education, particular one that is deeply infused with faithful Christian teaching and morals.”

An information session about the Chesterton Academy for St. Anne’s parishioners and for interested parents and the public will be held at 11:30 am Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the school.

