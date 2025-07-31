New Air Force Leader Fired from Space Force

Former LT COL Matthew Lohmeier testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, DC, May 1, 2025. (US Department of Defense photo by Rebecca Hammel)

Former LT COL Matthew Lohmeier — fired from the Space Force for making unfounded allegations that Marxism was spreading throughout the military — was confirmed as under secretary of the US Air Force in a 52-46 party-line vote, reports Military.com.

Senators have one more week of work on Capitol Hill before their August recess, but the to-do list doesn’t include the annual defense authorization bill anymore, reports Military Times, pushing work on the legislation to September.

The National Transportation Safety Board began hearings yesterday on January’s midair collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter over the nation’s capital that killed 67 people, reports AP News. The goals are to pinpoint exactly what went wrong and what can be done to avoid similar midair crashes between passenger planes and military aircraft.

The Army unit involved in January’s deadly midair collision near Reagan National Airport received new navigation devices last month, as military officials take steps to improve pilots’ awareness of other aircraft around them. The Washington Post reports that some older Army helicopters, including the Black Hawk variant involved in the tragedy, lack a system that shows precise locations of other aircraft. Instead, pilots must rely on devices that integrate with the iPads they carry to provide such data in real time.

The Transportation Security Administration is asking the private sector to provide the agency with innovative airport screening tools, reports NextGov. TSA said on Friday that it is seeking ideas “for the development and deployment of turnkey solutions for use at airport security checkpoints,” particularly those that incorporate “cutting-edge screening technologies.”

The Pentagon recently asked Congress to shift $200 million in funding originally allocated for projects such as barracks, aircraft hangars, and military-operated elementary schools, to construct a roughly 20-mile-long, 30-foot-high barrier across the US-Mexico border in Arizona, reports Military.com. The wall would replace a smaller mesh barrier at a 1.9 million-acre desert training complex shared by the Air Force and Marine Corps, according to a letter the Pentagon sent to Congress on May 28.

Lockheed Martin has received a $2.06 billion contract modification to produce additional Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors for the US, reports Defence Blog. The new award raises the total value of the current production contract from $8.35 billion to over $10.4 billion, with work set to continue through December 1, 2029. The announcement comes just days after The War Zone reported that more than 150 THAAD interceptors were used by US forces to defend Israel during a 12-day conflict with Iran earlier this year. If confirmed, the number of interceptors expended would represent roughly 25 percent of all THAAD interceptors ever ordered or planned by the US military, based on Pentagon budget records.

The Space Force’s X-37B spaceplane will take off on its eighth mission next month, reports Defense News. The spacecraft, built by Boeing, has served as a testbed for the DoD and NASA since its first flight in 2010. While not an operational spacecraft, the mini space shuttle flies experiments and tests maneuvers and operational concepts in orbit. Much of that work has been classified, but the Space Force in recent years has offered more insight into the platform’s missions.

The Trump administration has accepted the “unconditional donation” of a luxury jet from Qatar, with no stipulation on its use after Trump leaves office, according to ABC News. Earlier this year, the plan called for transferring ownership of the plane to the Trump presidential library foundation. The cost of refurbishing the plane is classified, although lawmakers have speculated that it could cost as much as $1 billion.

Trump suggested he could be flying on the refurbished Air Force One as soon as February 2026, reports USA Today. Speaking to reporters on July 29, the president said he’s still unsure exactly how much the luxury jumbo jet, which he announced in May, will fully cost. “That’s up to the military,” he said. “I really haven’t been involved. It’s their plane.”

A bill easing veterans access to private doctors using Department of Veteran Affairs funding advanced out of a key House panel after stark partisan debate, reports Military.com. Cost issues scuttled some provisions in the GOP-led bill and Democrats accused Republicans of trying to privatize the VA.

To skirt the law requiring the renaming of Army bases named for Confederate officers — which was accomplished in 2023 — the DoD is renaming them again, for veterans sharing surnames with the Confederate officers stripped of that honor. Stars and Stripes says, skeptics wonder if the true intention is to undermine efforts to move away from Confederate associations.

Fort Cavazos, TX, has been renamed Fort Hood, this time honoring a World War I soldier, COL Robert Benjamin Hood, reports Military Times.

More than 150 years after the first regiments of Buffalo Soldiers were formed, Sens. Andy Kim (D-NJ) and Tim Scott (R-SC) have introduced a bill awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the four Buffalo Soldier regiments, Congress’ highest honor, on the storied Black troops, reports Military.com. The introduction on Monday was timed to the day of the 159th anniversary of Congress approving legislation to create what became known as the Buffalo Soldiers.

A wide swath of DoD officials fear that new rules banning employees from participating at think tank and research events — a key way the Pentagon delivers its message and solicits feedback — will leave the military muzzled and further isolated from allies, reports Politico.

Russia on Sunday scaled down its annual Navy Day festivities, citing security concerns as continuing Ukrainian drone attacks pose a challenge to the Kremlin, reports Stars and Stripes. Russian authorities canceled the parades of warships in St. Petersburg, in the Kaliningrad region on the Baltic, and in the far-eastern port of Vladivostok which usually hold celebrations.

Russia launched this week a monthly flight between Moscow and Pyogyang, reflecting increasingly close ties between the two countries. The first flight operated by Russian carrier Nordwind took off from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport carrying over 400 passengers. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un earlier this month at North Korea’s new Wonsan-Kalma beach resort and promised to encourage Russian tourists to visit the complex, reports Stars and Stripes

Maryland has the best early education in the nation, according to Wallethub. Maryland ranks 1st in its quality of early education, with top rates in both income requirements for state pre-K eligibility and in spending per child. Here is the full report.

Vane Line Bunkering LLC, Baltimore, Maryland (HTC71125CE120), has been awarded a firm-fixed-price contract with a face value of $11,863,942. This contract is to obtain transportation fuel by tug and barge between all ordered U.S. ports and points on the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts, and their connecting, inland, and coastal waterways and tributaries. The base period of performance is from Sep. 1, 2025, through Aug. 31, 2026. Working capital funds (Defense) will be obligated for fiscal 2025. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $21,681,442 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-6117) to exercise options for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) engineering design and development in support of sound navigation and ranging systems. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (65%); Clearwater, Florida (32%); Syracuse, New York (2%); and Marion, Florida (1%), and is expected to be completed by September 2026. FMS funds in the amount of $3,716,552 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

L3Harris Corp., Millersville, Maryland, is awarded a $16,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-6251. This modification is to procure spares parts and components. Work will be performed in Ashaway, Rhode Island (85%); and Syracuse, New York (15%), and is expected to be completed by January 2029. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) spares funds in the amount of $5,910,105 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

US Facilities Inc., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $7,721,940 modification (P00002) to contract W91236-24-C-5000 to conduct all services for the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway bridges, structures, and facilities. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $20,898,995. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2026. Fiscal 2025 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,721,940 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

DigiFlight Inc., Columbia, Maryland, was awarded a $9,493,651 modification (P00091) to contract W31P4Q-19-F-E002 for Apache Attack Helicopter Project Office logistics support services. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2025 other procurement, Army; and Foreign Military Sales funds, in the amount of $9,493,651, were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Computable Insights LLC, Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract for an Enterprise License Agreement with computable Insights/Salesforce for Salesforce Software Licenses. The amount of this action is $99,697,753. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed on Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of June 26, 2030. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $9,071,430 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-25-C-0037).

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $31,742,028 modification (P00127) to contract W58RGZ23-C-0029 to increase contract ceiling. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $978,296,891. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 15, 2030. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $31,742,028 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $19,992,491 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001925F0027) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This order provides non-recurring engineering in support of the integration of Second Generation Antijam Tactical Ultra-High Frequency Radio Waveform on the P-8A Poseidon platform. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (90%); Patuxent River, Maryland (5%); and Jacksonville, Florida (5%), and is expected to be completed in December 2028. Fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,992,491 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Owl Cyber Defense Solutions LLC, Columbia, Maryland, was awarded a maximum $150,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research and development. This contract provides for the delivery of several software releases, including completion and transition of Voice and Video Cross Domain Solution, XD Vision, and Cross Domain Full Motion Video to the Minerva user community, to include computer software, technical documentation, hardware, and installation and maintenance of the current systems located at existing customer sites. Work will be performed at Columbia, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by July 29, 2030. This contract was the result of a sole source acquisition under the Small Business Innovation Research Program. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $10,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-25-D-B003).

cBEYONData LLC, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $17,732,287 firm-fixed-price contract for Enterprise Resource Planning Systems and Enterprise Business System Convergence. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed at the Pentagon with an estimated completion date of July 28, 2030. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $3,300,000 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-25-C-A010). (Awarded June 28, 2025)

DZSP 21 LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded a $115,954,444 cost-plus-award-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N40192-23-C-5300) for base operations support services. This award brings the cumulative face value of the contract to $848,892,639. This modification provides for the exercise of Option Five for base operating support services at Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force installations in the Joint Region Marianas area of responsibility. Work will be performed in Guam and is expected to be completed by July 2026. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (O&M) (Navy) funds; fiscal 2025 O&M (Marine Corps) funds; and fiscal 2025 O&M (Defense) funds, in the amount of $53,280,434, will be obligated at time of award, and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Marianas, Guam, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $92,900,000 modification (P00002) to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive (firm-target) undefinitized contract (N0001925C0070). This modification adds scope to procure long lead materials, parts, components, and associated support in support of the F-35 Lot 21 production aircraft for non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) partners and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed Fort Worth, Texas (59%); El Segundo, California (14%); Warton, United Kingdom (9%); Cameri, Italy (4%); Orlando, Florida (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); San Diego, California (2%); and other various locations outside of the continental U.S. (2%), and is expected to be completed May 2031. FMS customer funds in the amount of $74,800,000; and non-US DOD partner funds in the amount of $18,100,000, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Zygos Consulting LLC, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded an $18,446,701 firm-fixed-price contract (HT001525C0003) for advisor support services that provides recommendations for support to management, assists supervision, support technical direction, and support coordination of acquisition actions, reporting, analytical activities, support reviews and support recommendations for acquisition policies, coordinates acquisition activities, analyzes and measures probable effects of various acquisition strategies, make recommendations on acquisition strategies, and streamlining on IT products and services. This is a 12-month base contract with four 12-month option periods, with a July 22, 2030, performance completion date. Base year funding is fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,146,418 obligated at time of award. Place of performance is San Antonio, Texas and Falls Church, Virginia. The Defense Health Agency, Enterprise Medical Services Contracting Division, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity. (Awarded July 18, 2025)

General Dynamics Information Technology, Falls Church, Virginia, was awarded a $98,000,000 contract modification (P00030) to extend the ordering period and ceiling value to a previously awarded competitive, single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HC1028-15-D-0007) to provide communications systems acquisition, integration, installation, operations, and maintenance in support of US Air Forces Central Command (USAFCENT) deployed mission requirements. The ordering period is extended to Sept. 8, 2026, and the lifecycle value of this contract action is increased by $98,000,000. The total lifecycle value of the contract is $814,000,000. Performance will be at USAFCENT locations throughout Southwest Asia. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity. (Awarded June 23, 2025)

Whitman Requardt and Associates LLP, Baltimore, Maryland, was awarded a $90,000,000 modification (P00005) to contract W912DR-20-D-0006 for architect-engineer services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $90,000,000. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 30, 2026. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Burns and McDonnell Engineering Co. Inc., Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $90,000,000 modification (P00007) to contract W912DR-20-D-0002 for architect-engineer services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $90,000,000. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 30, 2026. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Gf-D Design Partners JV, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $90,000,000 modification (P00004) to contract W912DR-20-D-0003 for architect-engineer services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $90,000,000. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 30, 2026. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Viasat Inc., Carlsbad, California (FA8807-25-F-B017); Northrop Grumman Space Systems, Dulles, Virginia (FA8807-25-F-B018); Astranis Space Technologies Corp., San Francisco, California (FA8807-25-F-B019); Intelsat General Communications LLC, McLean, Virginia (FA8807-25-F-B020); and The Boeing Co., El Segundo, California (FA8807-25-F-B021), have been awarded combined $37,296,196 firm-fixed-price, multiple-award, indefinite‐delivery/indefinite‐quantity contracts for the procurement of design and demonstration in support of the Protected Tactical Satellite-Global program. Work will be performed at the listed contractors’ locations and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2026. These contracts were a competitive acquisition and eight offers were received. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluations funds in the amount of $37,296,196 are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, is the contracting activity.