New Action Teams to Address Health Issues

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, January 25, 2021

As the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership moves into the New Year it is excited to announce four new action teams — the Environmental Health Action Team, the Behavioral Health Action Team, the Chronic Disease Action Team, and the Violence, Injury, and Trauma Action Team.

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is a community-driven coalition of partners working together to improve health in St. Mary’s County. The coalition mobilizes members through these action teams to address the priority health issues in the county.

The Environmental Health Action Team of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is dedicated to improving environmental health outcomes in the county. Environmental health includes factors in the natural environment such as air quality, water quality, and exposure to toxic substances as well as the built environment, including transportation, access to healthy food, and all of the physical parts of where people live, work, and play.

Environmental Health Action Team: met Wednesday, January 20, 2021, from 10-11:30 am

The Behavioral Health Action Team (BHAT) of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is dedicated to improving behavioral health outcomes, including those related to mental health and substance abuse prevention and control.

Behavioral Health Action Team: met Friday, January 22, 2021, from 10-11:30 am

The Chronic Disease Prevention Action Team of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership brings together community organizations and residents to coordinate local action around chronic disease prevention and control. Partners are implementing strategies that promote healthy eating, active living, and tobacco free living.

Chronic Disease Action Team: meets Tuesday, January 26, 2021, from 1-2:30 pm

The Violence, Injury, and Trauma Action Team of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is dedicated to addressing community violence, domestic violence, unintentional and intentional injuries, Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), and the trauma associated with these factors which can affect a person’s health and well-being.

Violence, Injury, and Trauma Action Team: meets Thursday, January 28, 2021, from 1-2:30 pm

To receive a calendar invitation for an action team meeting, email stmaryspartnership@gmail.com.

The partnership recently released the 2020 Community Health Assessment for St. Mary’s County and it is now available to view online.