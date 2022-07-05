NAWCTSD Employees Earn Awards

NAWCTSD Acquisition Director Mike Merritt presents Dr. Emily C. Anania with a certificate recognizing her achievements on the Navy Aviation Survival Training Research and Technology Team which was honored with a Dr. Delores Etter Top Scientist Award. Dr. Anania was one of three NAWCTSD employees recognized during the ceremony.

Three Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division employees earned 2022 Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year Award recognition for their achievements in Navy aviation survival training research and technology.

Beth F. Wheeler Atkinson, NAWCTSD senior research psychologist, earned her award for “identification and conceptualization of novel training and instructional capability solutions including needs and justification, overall system conceptualization, and research area needs and execution across dynamic breathing threat/hypoxia, parachute emergency procedure, and spatial disorientation training.”

Dr. Mitchell J. Tindall, NAWCTSD research psychologist, earned his recognition for “research question and methodology for dynamic breathing threat/hypoxia training and instructional capabilities needs.”

Dr. Emily C. Anania, also a NAWCTSD research psychologist, was recognized for “human factors design and evaluation of dynamic breathing threat/hypoxia training and instructional capabilities needs.”

“The Navy Aviation Survival Training Research & Technology Team recognized potential enabling game-changing capabilities and contributed to the significant increase in scientific and training knowledge by targeting research, development, and transition support to address six of the Naval Aviation Survival Training Program Training Management Team 2020 Top 10 priorities,” said CAPT Dan Covelli, NAWCSTD commanding officer. “Through these efforts, the team developed and fielded advanced technology such as: Flight Breathing Awareness Trainer prototypes to train aviators with skills to recognize dynamic breathing threats and Parachute descent trainer prototypes incorporating extended reality technologies for training of parachute skills. The Navy Aviation Survival Training Research & Technology Team’s efforts have resulted in safe and effective training of aviation survival skills.”

Ms. Atkinson received her award in person June 16 at the Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Research, Development and Acquisition Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers awards ceremony in West Bethesda, MD.

Dr. Anania attended the ceremony virtually and received a certificate from Michael Merritt, NAWCTSD acquisition director.

This article was provided by NAVAIR News.