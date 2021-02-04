The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Rapid Prototyping, Experimentation, and Demonstration (RPED) team is calling for new academia and industry participants in the next Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX)/Test-Ex (ATE) event in May 2021. NAWCAD is accepting academia and industry participant applications through February 28, 2021. The theme of this year’s ATE is Joint War at Sea, with specific interest in the following technology areas:

Resilient COMMS/Data Networks

Alternative Position Navigation Timing (alt-PNT)

UAV Technologies Sense and Avoid Communications Autonomous Operations

Autonomous Tools

This event offers academia and industry partners unique Navy assets only available through partnership with the Department of Defense. This includes a holistic Live, Virtual, Constructive environment to conduct testing, experimentation, and demonstration. The main ATE event will take place in Lexington Park, Maryland, approximately two hours south from the District of Columbia, at Naval Air Station Patuxent River and its Webster Outlying Field from May 10 through May 21, 2021.

The NAWCAD ATE-21 allows for collaboration of industry, academia, and government Research & Development organizations and provides an environment for warfighters to assess the potential military utility of innovations before decisions are required on investment priorities. In short, ATE is a forum for rapid prototyping, risk-mitigation early in the development cycle, and introduction of advanced capability to the warfighter.

If you would like participate, please submit your application to the Submission Portal shown linked below.

Applications for participation in NAWCAD’s ATE for May 2021 will be accepted until 2359 EST on February 28, 2021. E-invitations to participate in the experiment are anticipated for release via e-mail no later than 2359 EST on March 27, 2021. Responses to invitations are due no later than 2359 EST on April 10, 2021.

Submission Deadline: February 28, 2021 (2359 EST)

Anticipated E-invitation Sent Out: March 27, 2021 (2359 EST)

Response to Invitation Deadline: April 10, 2021 (2369 EST)

ATE Event Dates: May 10-21, 2021

Submission Portal: http://impax.tech/nawc-antx

NAWCAD advances capability and operational readiness for naval aviation and our warfighters. With sites in Patuxent River and St. Inigoes, Maryland, Lakehurst, New Jersey, and Orlando, Florida, the command is the Navy’s largest warfare center, conducting research, development, test, evaluation, and sustainment of naval platforms and technologies.