NAWCAD Industry Day Set Oct. 27

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, October 4, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership will present NAWCAD Virtual Industry Day from 9 am to noon on Wednesday, October 27.

The agenda, which is subject to change, is as follows:

9-9:10 am

Welcome and Introductions by Bonnie Green, executive director of the Patuxent Partnership and Jeff Guarnero, head of NAWCAD Procurement Group/CCO.

Audience polling by Rick Tarr, director of the NAWCAD Tech Transfer Office and executive director of Tech Bridge of Southern Maryland.

9:10-9:40 am

Leadership Kick-Off with Steve Cricchi, executive director of NAWCAD.

9:45-10:05 am TBD

10:05-10:35 am

Long Range Acquisition Forecasts (LRAF) with Jeff Guarnero and Al “Bunky” Hensler, Division Head at AD 2.5.1 Procurement Group.

10:35-10:40 am Break (stay logged in).

10:40-11:25 am TBD

11:25-11:55 am

Q&A and closing with Jeff Guarnero.

The event will be held via WebEx platform. Registration is free to all attendees. Register here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.