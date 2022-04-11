NAWCAD Industry Day Set May 9
The Patuxent Partnership announces a date change for the NAWCAD Industry Day at the University System of Maryland, Southern Maryland SMART Building. The event will be held from 1 to 4 pm Monday, May 9.
Registration does not require TPP membership. However, TPP does require a profile for event registration. Registration is free here.
Agenda (Schedule subject to change.)
1-1:15 pm — Welcome & Introductions
Bonnie Green, Executive Director, The Patuxent Partnership
Jeff Guarnero, Head, NAWCAD Procurement Group/CCO
Audience Polling
Rick Tarr, Director, NAWCAD Tech Transfer Office; Director, SOMD Tech Bridge
1:15-1:30 pm NAWCAD Leadership Kick-Off
RDML John Lemmon, Commander, NAWCAD
Steve Cricchi, Executive Director, NAWCAD
1:30-1:50 pm Air Systems Group
William Reardon, SSTM, Executive Director, Air Systems Group
1:50-2:10pm Naval Aviation Systems Consortium (NASC) and OTAs
Carol Frisch, NASC Program Manager, NAWCAD
Gary Kessler, Naval Aviation Systems Consortium, CMG
2:10-2:50pm Long Range Acquisition Forecasts (LRAF)
Jeff Guarnero, Head, NAWCAD Procurement Group/CCO
Al “Bunky” Hensler, Division Head, Procurement Group
2:50-3 pm BREAK
3-3:15 pm Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP)
Lawrence Butts, Deputy Director for Small Business, NAWCAD
3:15-3:35 pm NAVAIR SBIR/STTR
Kristi Wiegman, NAVAIR SBIR/STTR Program Manager
Tony Archer, NAVAIR SBIR/STTR Portfolio Manager
3:35-3:45 pm Ability One
Fred Newcome, Sr. Manager, US Navy & Marine Corps, National Institute for the Blind
Carla Goulart, SourceAmerica
3:45-3 pm Q&A/Closing
Jeff Guarnero, Head, NAWCAD Procurement Group/CCO
The University System of Maryland, Southern Maryland SMART Building is at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.
