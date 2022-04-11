NAWCAD Industry Day Set May 9

The Patuxent Partnership announces a date change for the NAWCAD Industry Day at the University System of Maryland, Southern Maryland SMART Building. The event will be held from 1 to 4 pm Monday, May 9.

Registration does not require TPP membership. However, TPP does require a profile for event registration. Registration is free here.

Agenda (Schedule subject to change.)

1-1:15 pm — Welcome & Introductions

Bonnie Green, Executive Director, The Patuxent Partnership

Jeff Guarnero, Head, NAWCAD Procurement Group/CCO

Audience Polling

Rick Tarr, Director, NAWCAD Tech Transfer Office; Director, SOMD Tech Bridge

1:15-1:30 pm NAWCAD Leadership Kick-Off

RDML John Lemmon, Commander, NAWCAD

Steve Cricchi, Executive Director, NAWCAD

1:30-1:50 pm Air Systems Group

William Reardon, SSTM, Executive Director, Air Systems Group

1:50-2:10pm Naval Aviation Systems Consortium (NASC) and OTAs

Carol Frisch, NASC Program Manager, NAWCAD

Gary Kessler, Naval Aviation Systems Consortium, CMG

2:10-2:50pm Long Range Acquisition Forecasts (LRAF)

Jeff Guarnero, Head, NAWCAD Procurement Group/CCO

Al “Bunky” Hensler, Division Head, Procurement Group

2:50-3 pm BREAK

3-3:15 pm Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP)

Lawrence Butts, Deputy Director for Small Business, NAWCAD

3:15-3:35 pm NAVAIR SBIR/STTR

Kristi Wiegman, NAVAIR SBIR/STTR Program Manager

Tony Archer, NAVAIR SBIR/STTR Portfolio Manager

3:35-3:45 pm Ability One

Fred Newcome, Sr. Manager, US Navy & Marine Corps, National Institute for the Blind

Carla Goulart, SourceAmerica

3:45-3 pm Q&A/Closing

Jeff Guarnero, Head, NAWCAD Procurement Group/CCO

The University System of Maryland, Southern Maryland SMART Building is at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.

