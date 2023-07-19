Navy Test Pilot School Graduates 34

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 · Leave a Comment

A graduation ceremony recognizing the 34 students of US Naval Test Pilot School Class 162 was held in June. These men and women, representing 10 different military organizations, will now be the pilots and engineers for development test and evaluation of their respective organization’s aircraft and aircraft systems. (US Navy photo)

The graduation for the US Naval Test Pilot School’s Class 162 was held last month. Thirty-four students completed the 11-month course of instruction and received their designations as engineering developmental test pilots, test flight officers, and test engineers.

Retired ADM William K. Lescher, former vice chief of naval operations, delivered the keynote address. ADM Lescher graduated with distinction from the USNTPS in June 1987 as a member of Class 91.

“The challenges you have faced have been significant,” ADM Lescher said. “But the rewards are truly without limits.”

The graduation ceremony took place at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department in Hollywood. Graduates included members of the Indian Navy, Norwegian Air Force, Royal Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Spanish Airforce, Swedish Armed Forces, US Air Force, US Army, US Marine Corps, and US Navy.

US Army LT COL Aaron Kia, commanding officer at the school, presented diplomas and offered congratulations to the new “testers.”

FLT LT Nathan Segal of the Royal Australian Air Force received the Commander Willie McCool Outstanding Student Award for the top performing student in the categories of academics, flight performance, and technical report writing. He was also recognized with the Developmental Testing Thesis Award for the best final report.

US Marine Corps MAJ Nathan Winings received the Capt. Syd Sherby Leadership Award, named after the founder of the test pilot training division, now USNTPS. The Capt. Syd Sherby Award recognizes the student who displays exemplary leadership in the class.

Twenty-three students completed the requirements for the engineering test pilot course, 10 students completed the engineering test flight officer course, and one student fulfilled the requirements for the flight test engineer course.

This article was provided by NAVAIR News.