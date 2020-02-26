Navy Screens for Coronavirus in Pacific

Photo by MC2 Kenneth Abbate

Navy steps up coronavirus screenings for Pacific-deployed personnel, dependents and visitors, reports USNI News. South Korea, Japan, and Singapore host significant US naval facilities and report substantial numbers of coronavirus cases. In Korea, the virus’ spread is concerning enough for the government to raise its infectious-disease alert to its highest level, according to the US Embassy in Seoul.

US and South Korea may scale back joint military exercises over coronavirus fears, reports Military Times.

The Pentagon now has five principles for artificial intelligence, reports C4ISRNET, in a word, they are: Responsible. Equitable. Traceable. Reliable. Governable.

Mars is seismically active, confirms NASA’s InSight Lander, according to Newsweek. Scientists have released a set of papers based on data collected during the InSight’s first 10 months on Mars including insights into its magnetic field, geology, and atmosphere.

“Our teams have made tremendous progress on a comprehensive trade agreement,” President Donald Trump says of an India trade agreement, but there were no breakthroughs, reports The New York Times. “I’m optimistic we can reach a deal that will be of great importance to both countries,” Mr. Trump said.

“The W93 doesn’t [currently] exist,” which is why eyebrows shot up at the Trump administration’s budget request which revealed a previously unknown nuclear ballistic missile warhead of the future, reports Defense News.”[T]his is not a simple life extension,” said an official, who spoke to Defense News on condition of anonymity while traveling to Minot Air Force Base last week.

The Navy and Marine Corps will ban personal firearms for foreign troops, reports Military.com. Prohibiting foreign troops from buying and carrying personal weapons are among new restrictions in the wake of a terrorist attack on a naval air station by a Saudi officer. All international military students will have to sign agreements on the new rules or risk getting booted out of the US. Those training with the Navy must do so by April 15 and those training with Marines by May 1.

At 62, a Marine veteran sets the Guinness record with an 8-plus-hour plank, reports Marine Corps Times. Marine veteran George E. Hood is no stranger to breaking world records for incredible fitness feats.

A conservancy advocacy group seeks an injunction to reduce Navy training flights of EA-18G Growlers around Puget Sound. The group and the state of Washington filed against the Navy in July. The Citizens of the Ebey’s Reserve filed the injunction last week. Since March, the Navy has added 36 aircraft at NAS Whidbey Island and shifted most of its aircraft operations to Outlying Field Coupeville, increasing flights by about 20,000 each year, court documents said.

A Chesapeake Bay island restoration project for James Island and Barren Island is in the initial stages, reports PropTalk. The two islands are located in western Dorchester County. The island habitat at both locations will expand to provide thousands of acres of wetland and terrestrial habitat for fish, shellfish, reptiles, amphibians, birds, and mammals. The project will be similar to the restoration of Poplar Island in Talbot County.

NASA is hiring new astronauts to explore the Moon and Mars. If you have what it takes to be an Artemis Generation astronaut apply March 2-31. The basic requirements to apply include US citizenship and a master’s degree in a STEM field, reports The Financial. After completing training, the new astronauts could launch on American rockets and spacecraft to live and work aboard the International Space Station.

Pentagon defends handling of traumatic brain injuries in Iranian attack, reports Defense One. From the Jan. 7 Iranian attack on Ain Al-Asad airbase in Iraq, 110 troops have since been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injuries. The symptoms of traumatic brain injury, or TBI, are often “nonspecific,” according to Brig. Gen. Paul Friedrichs, the Joint Staff surgeon.

Contracts:

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $42,088,702 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive) modification (P00054) to contract (W58RGZ-17-C-0014) for contractor logistics support services for government-owned fixed-wing fleet performing Special Electronic Mission Aircraft missions. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Herndon, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $42,088,721 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $19,653,151 modification (P00023) to contract W52P1J-18-C-0002 to provide Class V munitions supply support for all ammunition stocks accounted for by 1st Sustainment Command (Theater) to US military/government components, Department of Defense agencies, and, as required, coalition forces in the Central Command Area of Responsibility. Work will be performed in Kuwait City, Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $19,653,151 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Unisys Corp. Federal Systems, Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $14,029,965 cost-no-fee, firm-fixed-price contract for an 18-month bridge to continue support for the Army Enterprise Service Desk. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Augusta, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 25, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $14,029,965 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-20-C-0010).

Deloitte Consulting LLP, Arlington, Virginia; Boston Consulting Group Federal Corp., Bethesda, Maryland; Whitney, Bradley & Brown Inc., Reston, Virginia; Mid-Atlantic Technical and Executive Consulting LLC, Arlington, Virginia; and CACI Inc., Federal, Chantilly, Virginia, are awarded a cumulative not-to-exceed $249,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contracts for the Navy’s System-Level Cost Analysis with Total Ownership Cost Analysis initiative. The competitive ordering period for both firm-fixed-price or cost-plus-fixed-fee type orders shall not exceed five years. Work will be performed at contractor and vendor facilities as determined on individual orders and is expected to be completed by February 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $15,000 will be obligated at time of award to fulfill the minimum guarantees of the IDIQs and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with seven offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-20-D-2425, N00024-20-D-2431, N00024-20-D-2432, N00024-20-D-2433, and N00024-20-D-2434).

Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Mississippi, is awarded a $23,925,125 modification (P00005) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost contract (N00421-19-D-0031). This modification exercises the option to provide contractor owned and operated aircraft to Navy fleet customers, foreign military sales customers, and contractors as well as Department of Defense and other government agencies in support of the Contracted Air Services (CAS) program. The CAS program provides airborne threat simulation capabilities to train shipboard and aircraft squadron weapon systems operators and aircrew on how to counter potential enemy electronic warfare and electronic attack operations in today’s electronic combat environment. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia (50%); Coronado, California (40%); and Kauai, Hawaii (10%), and is expected to be completed in February 2021. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

DCS Corp., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded a $10,649,613 modification (P00027) to a previously awarded cost reimbursable, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-17-C-0043). This modification provides for the planning and execution of test efforts for aircraft and weapons components through a Milestone C decision to include developmental and operational test and evaluation efforts associated with modifications to existing commercial-off-the-shelf and non-developmental items, which require engineering, design, integration, test and evaluation. This modification also provides contractor services support in administration, engineering and management functions in support of the Naval Test Wing Atlantic, Naval Air Systems Command and the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in February 2021. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,062,000 and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $812,739 will be obligated at time of award, $812,739 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Progeny Systems Corp., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $9,913,382 cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N68335-20-F-0068) against basic ordering agreement (N68335-18-G-0039). This delivery order provides for continued maturation of the Expeditionary Mission Planning System. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (65%) and Middletown, Virginia (35%), and is expected to be completed in February 2022. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,100,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

