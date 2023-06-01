Navy Promotes Student Outreach at STEM Expo

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, June 1, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Chief of Naval Research RADM Lorin Selby, left back, watches a science demonstration at the recent Navy League STEM Expo. (US Navy photo by Michael Walls)

Science and technology enthusiasts were treated to a day of educational fun at the recent Navy League STEM Expo at National Harbor, MD.

The free event gave students the opportunity to engage and be inspired by all things STEM — or science, technology, engineering, and math. It also enabled them to learn about the newest iteration of the Naval Horizons student essay contest — organized by the Department of the Navy’s Naval STEM Coordination Office at the Office of Naval Research.

Hosted by the Navy League STEM Institute, the expo was geared toward students in grades five through 12 but offered lots of engaging hands-on STEM activities for children of all ages. Additionally, the event, with representatives from the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and naval-related industries, provided students with an introduction to naval STEM careers and educational opportunities.

“This STEM Expo is truly important and valuable because it introduces young people to the possibilities of careers in STEM,” said Chief of Naval Research RADM Lorin Selby, who also serves as the Naval STEM executive. “This is particularly true for STEM careers within the naval workforce. We need young people with new ideas, perspective and energy, who will one day make an impact on how we deliver technology to sailors and Marines.”

Representatives at the DoN Naval STEM booth highlighted student opportunities such as internships, fellowships, scholarships, and STEM competitions.

For example, Naval Horizons is a STEM student essay contest featuring an educational video series with more than 40 videos highlighting scientists and engineers, including active-duty military personnel, working within the DoN. It aims to broaden the awareness of real-world science and technology challenges facing the Navy and Marine Corps today and help illuminate the many pathways to STEM careers.

The essay contest will close Monday, May 29. Judges will select up to 5,000 winners, all of whom will be eligible to receive a $200 cash prize. Exceptional essays will be designated Naval Horizons Highest Honors and highlighted here.

At the expo, the DoN hosted nine booths highlighting various naval labs, commands and warfare centers. Among these was the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, which brought its Mobile Digital Fabrication Laboratory, called FabLab, specializing in 3D printing, laser cutting, and other capabilities. Other exhibits included hands-on demonstrations in hydraulics, robotics, flight, and more.

“This expo allows students, parents, and educators to directly connect with naval scientists and engineers and learn more about naval STEM opportunities through interactive demonstrations,” said Sandy Landsberg, who is both the Naval STEM Coordination Office executive and a division director in ONR’s Command, Control, Computing, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Targeting (C5ISRT) Department. “I was thrilled with the large turnout, and the opportunity to highlight our people’s talent. It allowed us to connect with a broad, diverse audience in a personal way, especially when that audience has STEM and maritime interests.”

This article was written by Warren Duffie Jr., a contractor for the Office of Naval Research Corporate Strategic Communications.