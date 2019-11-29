Navy Offering Oracle II Tech Briefings

Two separate sessions for a Department of Navy Oracle II Enterprise Software License Agreement and Technology Briefing will be offered on December 5, 2019. The Patuxent Partnership is helping publicize the event.

They will be held at the Holiday Inn at 45260 Abell House Lane, California, MD 20619.

Please join DLT Solutions and Oracle Navy Team for a technology briefing that will highlight the DON Oracle II Enterprise Software License Agreement (ESLA) held by DLT Solutions. The briefing will include a training on how to utilize DLT’s Marketplace, an overview of Oracle’s Core Technology and ESLA product offerings, and a deep dive into Oracle’s FedRamp Authorized Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Oracle platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings.

Two sessions are being offered.

Morning briefing (Session I) 8:30 to 11:30 am

Afternoon briefing (Session II) 1 to 4 pm

Registration may be made online here.

Please register today in order to reserve a space, as seating is limited. If you have any questions or are unable to attend, but would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting for you or your team, email navyoracleteam@dlt.com.

