Navy Int’l Programs Topic of TPP Panel

The Patuxent Partnership and the Association of Naval Aviation will present “Navy International Programs: Expanding Global Aviation Partnerships for Integrated Deterrence” featuring keynote speaker RDML Anthony “Tony” Rossi.

RDML Rossi is the deputy assistant secretary of the Navy, International Programs Office.

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | 5-7 pm

Pax River Naval Air Museum – Flight Technology Hall

On the agenda:

5 pm — Hors d’oeuvres and libations

5:30 pm — Panel begins with moderator RDML Rossi (confirmed)

Panelists:

Maj Gen ITAF Mauricio Cantiello, Italian Defense Attaché to the US (invited)

CMDR Phil Brown, PMA-299, Capability Acquisition IPT, MH-60R JPO Co-Lead (confirmed)

CDRE Phil Nash, UK Naval Attaché to the US (invited)

Ron Weinberger, Director, SYSCOM Security Cooperation Office, International Programs, NAVAIR (confirmed)

7 pm — Conclusion

Attire for the event is business casual / military uniform of the day.

Registration is $15 in advance before noon May 23 and $25 at the door. Register here.

