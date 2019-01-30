Navy Getting Out of Missile Defense

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

The Navy is looking to get out of the missile defense business, and may have just found the off-ramp to accomplish that, reports Breaking Defense, with release of a Missile Defense Review. Plans are to develop a space-based sensor layer that can track — and potentially zap — missiles fired not only by Iran and North Korea, but competitors like China and Russia.

DARPA is working on convincing fake audio and visuals, called deepfake videos, fearing the power of artificial intelligence producing misinformation, reports CNN. Making a person appear to say or do something they did not has the potential to take the war of disinformation to a whole new level.

If you’re one of the more than 133,000 veterans notified last July of eligibility for refunds of federal taxes you paid on disability severance pay, take heed and file your amended return before summer, says Military Times.

A report by Friends of Europe warns Poland against relying on a “Fort Trump” to guard against Russian aggression, reports Defense News. The Pentagon’s fear of risk is stifling innovation, reports Defense News out of ongoing discussions about rigid regulations and a risk-averse culture hindering innovation and threatening American technological superiority. C4ISR.net reports it is not the US versus China in defense innovation, but a struggle in the world order. For example, if a nation with an authoritarian way of doing AI for national security is the AI leader, it will be that use of the technology that will export to other such regimes. The Boston Globe reports the Pentagon is developing a plan to scrutinize prospective recruits with foreign ties, including some US citizens, after a related effort targeting thousands of green-card holders was blocked by a US judge last year. The Army has revamped its parental leave policy, reports Army Times. The new policy allows up to 21 days of leave for fathers, and can be taken within a year after returning from a deployment. It went into effect Jan. 22. Contracts: SeKON Enterprise Inc., Arlington, Virginia, is being awarded a $32,696,823 modification to previously awarded cost-reimbursable task order HT0011-14-F-0030 to exercise an option for engineering, cybersecurity, and configuration management support services. The cumulative maximum value of the task order is $144,344,198. HT0011-14-F-0030 provides services in support of the Program Executive Office (PEO) – Defense Healthcare Management Systems (DHMS) in its efforts to provide systems engineering processes, cybersecurity processes, data management and governance, synthetic test data, process and software tool support, and enterprise solutions architecture for PEO DHMS programs. The period of performance for the option is 12 months with an estimated completion date of Jan. 28, 2020. Work location is at the contractor’s facility in Arlington, Virginia. The modification is funded with fiscal 2018 and 2019 research, development, test, and evaluation funds; and fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds. The original task order was issued on a competitive basis, with fair opportunity being provided to contract holders under the National Institutes of Health Chief Information Officer – Solutions And Partners 3 (CIO-SP3) Small Business Government-Wide Acquisition Contract. The Defense Health Agency – Contracting Office – Defense Healthcare Management Systems, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

